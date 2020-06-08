You are here

Oman lifts ban on expats moving between jobs

The announcement has been largely welcomed by employers in the country. (Shutterstock)
  • The new rule, which comes into force from January, 2021, sees the end to a two year ban on expats changing jobs in the country
  • The transfer will also include the transfer of the residence of the employee’s family
Dubai: Expat workers in Oman will be allowed to change jobs, but only if they provide proof that current contract has finished or has been terminated, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The new rule, which comes into force from January, 2021, sees the end to a two year ban on expats changing jobs in the country.

Under the rules foreign nationals will be able to move to a new employer if that company has a license to recruit staff, and the individuals can provide proof of the end of work contract or termination of it.

Job seekers must also provide evidence of the approval of the competent government authority on allowing the signed contract with the second employer.

The transfer will also include the transfer of the residence of the employee’s family.

The announcement has been largely welcomed by employers in the country.

“I think that companies have, in the past, spent a lot of money in trying to recruit foreign talent from overseas, because they were unable to secure the services of skilled foreign workers in the country,” CEO of the National Gas Company Nalin Chandna said.

