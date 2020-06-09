Tunisian model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem is pregnant

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Tunisian catwalker Hanaa Ben Abdesslem who is expecting her first child with her husband Amerpal Lamba. The mom-to-be shared the exciting news on Instagram this week, revealing that she is six months pregnant.

“The feeling of my baby heart growing inside of me is magical. Words can’t describe my happiness. 6 months,” wrote Ben Abdesslem alongside a poolside snap of herself and her growing baby bump in all of its glory.

The 29-year-old wed Lamba in her hometown of Nabeul in July 2019, after getting engaged a couple of months earlier in March. Of her engagement, the supermodel had taken to Instagram to show off her Van Cleef & Arpels diamond ring, writing, “Out of all of my fingers, this one is now my favorite! It sure does have a ring to it… Never thought I could experience such joy until I met you. You have opened my heart to a new part of life, making it complete. I say yes to you my darling, I say yes to life, to an endless love.”

The pre-wedding henna ceremony, which took place in the historic Dar El Gaïed was attended by Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif and Tunisian couturier Ali Karoui. For the wedding reception at Nabeul’s La Badira Hotel, Abdesslem dressed in a golden wedding dress created by Tunisian designer Ahmed Talfit and jewelry by De Grisogono.

Since making her runway debut at Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2011 show at the age of 22, the supermodel has gone on to model some of fashion’s most influential collections, share the runway with some of the biggest names and play muse to some of the most renowned designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Oscar de la Renta and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Ben Abdesslem’s success has been something of a game changer. Not only was she the first Arab model to feature in a Pirelli calendar, but she was also the first Muslim brand ambassador for cosmetics maison Lancôme, who signed her in 2012. Additionally, the 29-year-old has also graced the pages of Vogue Paris, Arabia, Italy, Netherlands, Thailand, Spain and Germany.

In recent years, she’s taken a break from the runway to work with NGOs such as Esmâani, which offers emotional and psychological support to hospital patients in poverty-stricken areas.