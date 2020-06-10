You are here

Netflix zombie horror series offers chills without the thrills

“Betaal” is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 10 June 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The world over superstition has fought science for centuries, and despite all the modern advancements which have rubbished claims of all things supernatural, there are many people who still hold onto superstitious beliefs.

Capitalizing on this, Netflix has just emerged with a ghostly thriller, “Betaal,” which takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit, and has been created by no less a celebrated British director, Patrick Graham, and India’s Nikhil Mahajan.

Graham’s earlier “Ghoul,” a limited horror series inspired by an Arabic folklore about a shape-shifting cannibalistic Jinn, was a hit.

His interest lies, it seems, in folk tales and the paranormal, and in “Betaal” he creates an army of zombies – long-dead British soldiers locked up inside a tunnel. They come to life to victimize and vanquish the local village tribals.




“Betaal”  takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit. (Supplied)

These zombies have the power to hypnotize and turn into blood-thirsty vampires. Indeed, the right ingredients for a series of mysterious events, and happily the directors do not resort to Indian cinema’s favorite handle of jump-start to scare viewers.

It is into this plot that the movie introduces a very current evil: Land grabbing. A greedy builder is out to evict the tribals from their homes and lay a road through their land and a closed tunnel which is in the way.

Despite dire warnings not to open it, the builder, led by a police force and headed by corrupt commandant Tyagi (Suchitra Pillai) and her second officer Vikram Sirohi (Viineet Kumar), go ahead, branding the tribals Naxalites (extremists) to justify their highly illegal move.




The series is the brainchild of British director Patrick Graham and India’s Nikhil Mahajan. (Supplied)

While Sirohi, battling his own past, plays the game with half-hearted inclination, a brave tribal woman, Puniya (Manjiri Pupala), becomes his conscience keeper desperately trying to draw him away from a mission that is clearly suicidal.

“Betaal” gains relevance, given India’s questionable treatment of its tribals and methods adopted to usurp their ancestral land, snatching, in the process, their livelihoods and incomes.

The series’ four episodes are chilling, but there are times when the pace is not so smart and somewhat repetitive. “Betaal” is certainly not a patch on Graham’s “Ghoul,” and viewers should prepare themselves for a bit of disappointment.

Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour is the new face of Samsung Levant

Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Electronics company Samsung announced that Lebanese star Cyrine Abdelnour will be the brand’s new advertising face in the Levant region.

The award-winning singer and actress, whose career spans for over a decade, is expected to promote the brand’s new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. 

Abdelnour, in a released statement, expressed great pride in this collaboration, noting that it is not the first time that she has worked with the South Korean multinational conglomerate, and that she has been an avid user of the brand’s products for years.

Abdelnour started her career as a model in the 1990s. She later rose to fame after a number of successful shows and movies like “Ebnati,” “Ghariba,” and “Ramadan Mabrouk Abu Al-Alamain Hamouda.” 

The multi-faceted talent appeared this Ramadan as a TV presenter. She co-hosted “ Sahraneen Maakom Bel Bait” with the Egyptian actor, singer and presenter Ahmed Fahmi.

 

