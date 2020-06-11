You are here

Sri Lanka sets Aug. 5 date for twice-delayed poll

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, seated center, with his new Cabinet members in this Nov. 22, 2019 photo in Colombo. Aug. 5 is the new date for elections. (AP)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Parliamentary elections were postponed from April 25 to June 20 due to coronavirus pandemic
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s much-awaited parliamentary elections, which have been postponed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be held on Aug. 5, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced on Wednesday.

“The date had been decided following a unanimous decision reached among the (commission) members,” Deshapriya said.

The parliamentary elections were postponed from April 25 to June 20 after coronavirus began spreading in the country.

But last month, the commission informed the top court that the elections could not be held in June.

Deshapriya said it would cost $45 million to hold the elections due to special quarantine measures that would need to be taken.

It is a sizeable increase in cost compared to the $31.5 million spent on the presidential polls last year.

“The commission has already got the guidelines from the Ministry of Health which spell out the dos and don’ts during the election when people come to cast their votes,” Deshapriya said.

The commission conducted a mock poll in the Ambalangoda polling division in Galle district on Sunday to gauge whether it could hold the elections while adhering to the health guidelines.

Around 200 voters took part in the mock poll. The selected voters were briefed at their homes on Saturday and given strict instructions to wear face masks.

According to the commission, 16,263,885 registered voters can exercise their franchise at this year’s parliamentary elections.

Indonesia seeks expansion of rights over continental shelf rich in mineral resources

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Country has submitted claim to UN for an area of 196,568 square kilometers
JAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking to expand its legal rights over a continental shelf with untapped mineral resources beyond its current 200 nautical miles north of Papua province, an official said on Tuesday.

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, a deputy minister for maritime sovereignty and energy at the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, said in a press conference the first hearing of Indonesia’s April 2019 submission of its claim had taken place at the United Nations in New York in March.

“As a state party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, Indonesia has the right to submit claims to expand our continental shelf over an area … north of Papua province. It is roughly 196,568 square kilometers,” Sadewa said.

A seabed measurement conducted from June to September 2019 by the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology to determine Indonesia’s outermost boundaries in the northern waters of Papua showed that there is an elevation known as the Eauripik Rise on the seabed which serves as a bridge connecting the plain of Papua to the plain in the area Indonesia is seeking to claim.

Responding to a question from Arab News, Sadewa said that, according to experts, the bridge is basis enough for Indonesia to claim the area as its expanded continental shelf.

“There is a potential for mineral reserves, but we don’t know for sure yet,” he explained. “Other countries — small island countries — are doing the same, too and they could have the exclusive rights over the area and the mineral reserves under the seabed. We don’t want to be left behind.” He added that the process to have sovereign rights over the continental shelf would be a “struggle” and could take seven to eight years to resolve.

Sadewa also said that the government is also seeking to claim a further 200,000 square kilometers of continental shelf in the waters southwest of Sumatra island and is conducting a survey to collect evidence before submitting the claim to the UN.

“We have been quietly working to expand our nation’s territory,” Sadewa said.

I Made Andi Arsana, a geodetic engineering expert from Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, told Arab News, “We are playing with imagination and with hopes (of potential mineral reserves), but if we do not claim it now, we could lose the chance to secure it for future generations.”

Arsana added that other island countries located north of the area, including Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, could lay claim to the area, too, as it sits south of their territories, even though there is not yet sufficient data to prove whether there are valuable mineral reserves there.

He said the UN Commission on the Limit of the Continental Shelf (UNCLCS) — to which Indonesia submitted its claim — would issue a binding resolution over countries’ rights to a continental shelf based on scientific and technical data, but that, should two neighboring countries’ continental shelves overlap, it would be up to the two countries to negotiate where to draw their boundaries.

