RIYADH: A further 41 people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia with more than 4,200 new cases reported.
The figures announced Monday by the Saudi health ministry showed the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 136,315.
The number of patients who recovered from the virus increased to 89,540. The overall virus-related death toll has has risen to 1,052. The highest number of new cases were in Riyadh, where 1,629 people had COVID-19 diagnosed.
The health ministry said half of the cases that had been admitted to intensive care already suffered from existing chronic diseases.
It added that more than 200,000 medical specialists have been trained to deal with COVID-19 crisis in the Kingdom.
However, the ministry said that most of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia do not need intensive medical care.
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases reach 136,315
https://arab.news/zduv7
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases reach 136,315
RIYADH: A further 41 people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia with more than 4,200 new cases reported.