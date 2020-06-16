You are here

Virus infects 97 politicians in Pakistan

Pakistani police officers stand guard at a checkpoint of a restricted area to help contain the spread of new coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP)
BENAZIR SHAH

  • Ruling PTI party is worst hit with two death and 36 testing positive for COVID-19
BENAZIR SHAH

LAHORE: A total of 97 politicians, including 86 lawmakers from the country’s national and provincial assemblies, have tested positive for COVID-19 while six have died since the outbreak in Pakistan.

The members of the National Assembly (MNA) who have tested positive belong to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and several other political parties.

“Most of the MNAs who tested positive did not inform the secretariat,” Mehboob Gurmani, director-general media at the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, told Arab News, explaining why the department did not have an official list of the infected legislators. “So we learned about them from the media.”

While some lawmakers were tested at a health facility in the parliament, others were tested privately, he said, adding that 40 staff members of the NA had also contracted the virus by June 12.

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, who oversees the data for the coronavirus program, said that his department has yet to keep a count of politicians affected by the respiratory disease in the country.

Since February 26, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pakistan, the virus has become a significant threat to members of the ruling PTI party, with 36 leaders contracting the disease and two deaths reported, Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, said.

The second most-affected political faction is the PML-N with 23 lawmakers and office bearers affected, said Attaullah Tarar, general deputy secretary – who had tested positive for the disease and has since recovered.

The PML-N has also lost one of its lawmakers to the disease.

The PPP reported eight COVID-19 cases and has lost one parliamentarian, said Saeed Ghani, a senior party leader.

Ghani was the first lawmaker to announce he was going into self-quarantine after he posted a tweet on March 23.

Since then, several high-profile names have reportedly been infected, including Sheikh Rasheed, the federal minister for railways, Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition, Shehryar Khan Afridi, a state minister, Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker and two former prime ministers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Sharif, who has served as Punjab chief minister many times in the past, wrote a series of tweets after contracting COVID-19, saying that he was being cautious, was staying at home and conducting meetings online.

He said that there had been “a couple of unavoidable outings recently like the appearance before NAB (National Accountability Bureau)” when the anti-corruption watchdog summoned him for questioning in a corruption case.

To date, the virus has claimed the lives of five provincial lawmakers: Syed Fazal Agha (Balochistan); Shaheena Raza (Punjab); Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); Shaukat Manzoor Cheema (Punjab); and Ghulam Murtaza Baloch (Sindh), as confirmed by the respective party leaders.

Munir Orakzai, an MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died on June 2. He was thought to have recovered from the disease after contracting the virus in early April and was brought parliament in a wheelchair. His family said he had later died of a cardiac arrest, with his death confirmed by an adviser of prime minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Twitter.

In addition to the above numbers, 30 lawmakers and politicians from other political parties have also tested positive.

These include the religious-politico party Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Awani National Party (ANP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA), Awami Muslim League, Balochistan National Party (BNP), and independent legislators.

To stem the flow of new cases, the government has approved historical changes in the seating arrangements and voting processes in the lower and upper houses of parliament.

The new rules mandate that members follow social distancing and take other safety measures during sessions.

For the first time in the country’s history, the annual fiscal budget was presented on June 12 in a controlled environment with only 25 percent of lawmakers allowed to sit in the House.

Pakistan has a total of 1,195 members in its Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

YANGON: Myanmar’s health authorities say they are increasing efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic after several Rohingya tested positive for the disease.

As of Tuesday there were 262 infections in Myanmar, with six reported deaths.

Residents in Muangdaw, the westernmost town near the Bangladeshi border, said non-compliance with preventive measures and a failure to report infections had caused the problem.

“With lax enforcement of COVID-19 rules, things were normal here until the first patient was found in Maungdaw,” said Abdullah, a Rohingya pharmacy owner in Maungdaw.

He added that he and other residents in the area would “hardly wear a mask or take precautions.”

On June 4 the Ministry of Health and Sports reported an infection in Maungdaw, bringing the number of imported cases to six as of Tuesday.

Out of the six, four cases were detected in Maungdaw, with the remaining two in Buthidaung town.

According to Wai Tun, an administrator of the Maungdaw township, the four patients had illegally returned from neighboring Bangladesh.

“The first patient was a 38-year-old Muslim man from a five-person family who returned to Maungdaw from the Thangkhali camp in Cox’s Bazar on May 30,” he told Arab News.

He added that the second man was a 25-year-old Hindu, who had been working in Bangladesh and had returned to his family in the Kyein Chaung village of Maungdaw on June 3 through an illegal route.

The third and fourth patients were a Rohingya woman, 46, and a Rohingya man, 32, who both crossed the border illegally on May 26 to visit relatives taking shelter in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

“They re-entered Muangdaw on June 3,” Wai Tun said.

According to officials in the township’s administrative office, another group of eight Rohingya Muslims were taken to a quarantine center in Maungdaw on June 5 after they returned to Buthidaung from Bangladesh via an illegal route.

Tun Aung Thein, a Buthidaung lawmaker, said illegal crossings were frequent despite a border guard presence.

“We are afraid illegal crossings lead to the spread of COVID-19 in the area,” he told Arab News.

He added that more than 30 people who came into contact with the infected patients had been transferred to a quarantine center.

Thein said the illegal movements occurred because of a lack of enforcement by authorities, despite a ban on border crossings imposed by Myanmar in March.

Myint Shwe, a Rohingya community leader in Buthidaung, agrees.

“If legal action was taken against those who illegally crossed the border, no one would dare to use illegal routes,” he said, adding that authorities in Myanmar welcomed the return of refugees through illegal routes so that they could “blame Bangladesh,” after a repeated failure of repatriation efforts.

A leading human rights group said Myanmar had taken harsh actions against Rohingya illegally crossing into the Rakhine state, including arrests, torture, and transferring them to camps for displaced persons.

“So if they are not arresting these informal returnees now, then this is a new policy,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

Robertson questioned the motives of the Myanmar government.

“I suspect local officials may be getting big bribes to go along with the scheme, with higher-ups also getting a piece of the action,” he told Arab News.

Not a single refugee returned to the Rakhine state despite a bilateral deal signed between Myanmar and Bangladesh in November 2017 to repatriate more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims. The refugees fled to Bangladesh to escape Myanmar’s brutal crackdown in 2017.

Myanmar has blamed Bangladesh for the failure to repatriate the Rohingya.

In November last year, Zaw Htay, spokesperson for the Myanmar president office, said that the repatriation plan would fail to succeed without cooperation from the Bangladeshi government.

“As long as Bangladesh fails to cooperate, this problem will continue to exist,” he told a press conference in the political capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

In April this year, Myanmar said that more than 600 Rohingya had voluntarily returned from Bangladesh.

Robertson said the refugees remain in a precarious position.

“Rohingya who returned informally are likely not in a position to claim their rights such as full citizenship, freedom of movement and access to health and education. What the Myanmar government doesn’t want is Rohingya returning home with any rights guaranteed to them,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya COVID-19

