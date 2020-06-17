You are here

Saudi Aramco and PIF seal ‘milestone’ $69bn SABIC deal

Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund amended the payment structure for the SABIC deal, Aramco said in a bourse filing. (Reuters)
Updated 17 June 2020
Frank Kane

  • Deal values SABIC at 123.39 riyals ($32.90) per share
  • SABIC is the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has sealed the $69.1 billion acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC, creating a new force in the global petrochemicals industry.

The acquisition is one of the biggest ever in the global petrochemicals industry, and will enable Aramco to grow its high-value downstream operations and refining capability.

The terms of the sale to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth investor, were agreed last year but it was formally completed Wednesday with an announcement to the Tadawul stock exchange.

 

 


Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF governor, said: “This is a significant milestone for three of Saudi Arabia’s most important entities.”

Despite falling valuations because of the pandemic downturn and oil price volatility, Aramco stuck to the original cash valuation for SABIC shares agreed last year.

 

 

Saudi Aramco will pay for the shares via the issue of promissory notes in nine instalments running up to 2028.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said: “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many companies to rethink or revise their long term strategies, our long-term focus, financial strength and resilience have enabled us to complete this historic deal. The strategic integration of our upstream production and downstream chemicals feedstock production with SABIC’s chemicals platform is expected to create opportunities for selective integration synergies that support growth and add value for shareholders.”

SABIC, which is the fourth largest petrochemicals company in the world, tweeted: “We are proud to join the Saudi Aramco family of companies and we look forward to achieving together and delivering chemistry that matters.”

The PIF gets the benefit of a cash stream to fund its ambitious strategy of investing in transformational projects within the Kingdom and taking advantage of bargain assets internationally.

Al-Rumayyan added that the deal provided capital for PIF’s long-term investment strategy as it drove the economic transformation and growth of Saudi Arabia, further benefiting citizens.

SABIC chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan, said that the global scale and presence of SABIC brought “significant enhancements” to Aramco.

“As the chemicals growth platform, SABIC expects to benefit from the additional scale, technology, investment potential, and growth opportunities Aramco will bring in integrated energy and chemicals production,” he added. “We look forward to contributing to global chemicals’ growth, while continuing to support Saudi Vision 2030.”

The deal was struck at the price of SR123.39 ($32.90) per share agreed last year, compared to a market value of SR89 on Tadawul on Wednesday. The 30 percent of SABIC shares not sold to Aramco will continue to be traded in Riyadh.

Aramco will pay for the shares via the issue of promissory notes in nine installments running up to 2028, with an immediate payment of $7 billion to be paid in August. It has also agreed to make an advance payment of $3 billion in April 2022 dependent on certain unspecified conditions in the oil market, as well as $2 billion repayments for a loan from PIF.

Analysts said that the staged payment terms were designed to ease Aramco cash flow worries in a volatile oil market and in light of significant dividend commitments it made at the time of its record breaking initial public offering last year.

As the majority shareholder, Aramco has the right to appoint most of the directors of the new board of SABIC.

A special six-person collaboration and integration committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Al-Benyan, with three members from Aramco.

Three members of the SABIC board have resigned from their positions and been replaced by Aramco executives, including its senior vice president for finance Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh.

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

  • OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June
Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: Major oil producers sharply cut back output in May, data showed on Wednesday, as part of a concerted effort to prop up prices that have fallen dramatically in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest monthly report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), data showed that the cartel’s 13 member states throttled output by 6.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month.

In April, OPEC and key allies such as Russia — grouped together under the OPEC+ banner — had pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June.

In a further crisis meeting earlier this month, the oil-producing nations subsequently agreed to extend those cuts through July.

OPEC itself does not officially publish exact output figures in its regular monthly bulletins, but instead cites data compiled by so-called secondary sources. And according to those statistics, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia bore the brunt of the cuts, curbing its output by 3.16 million bpd alone.

The UAE cut production by 1.364 million bpd and Kuwait axed 921,000 bpd.

The action was deemed necessary after oil prices plummeted in the face of falling demand as countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC estimated that 10 non-member states had also cut production by 2.95 million bpd in May, bringing the overall volume of cuts to 9.2 million bpd.

