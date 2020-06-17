Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

LONDON: Dubai announced a lifting of restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for people over 60 and children younger than 12 on Wednesday.

The decision to reopen certain sectors of the economy, which will begin on Thursday, was taken by the emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Eased restrictions on activities across Dubai & restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above 60 and children under 12 to be lifted starting June 18. pic.twitter.com/pFvHINDYup — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 17, 2020

The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply across the emirate.

Facilities to reopen include swimming pools, museums and cinemas, as well as those providing healthcare to elderly people.

According to the DMO, people aged over 60 and below 12 will be allowed to enter malls and other public places as long they continue to follow precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and maintaining a distance of two meters from other people.

As of Wednesday, the UAE had 42,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 293 fatalities.