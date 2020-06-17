Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

You are here

Emiratis walk along the empty beachside boulevard of Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai on March 12, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 17 June 2020
  • The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply across the emirate
LONDON: Dubai announced a lifting of restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for people over 60 and children younger than 12 on Wednesday.

The decision to reopen certain sectors of the economy, which will begin on Thursday, was taken by the emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply across the emirate.

Facilities to reopen include swimming pools, museums and cinemas, as well as those providing healthcare to elderly people.

According to the DMO, people aged over 60 and below 12 will be allowed to enter malls and other public places as long they continue to follow precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and maintaining a distance of two meters from other people.

As of Wednesday, the UAE had 42,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 293 fatalities.

  • Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a limited initial annexation in the occupied West Bank, hoping to quell international opposition to his pledge of wide territorial moves, an Israeli newspaper said on Wednesday. 

Netanyahu has said a US peace plan, which envisages Israel retaining its settlements in the West Bank, provides an “historic opportunity” to extend Israeli sovereignty to them and to the Jordan Valley area. 

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in a 1967 war. Palestinians hope to establish a state in those areas and say the peace blueprint announced by President Donald Trump in January kills that prospect. 

Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu daily widely seen as reflecting his views, said the right-wing leader was now looking at the possibility of annexation in two phases. 

It said Netanyahu, who has set July 1 for the start of a Cabinet debate on the issue, was considering annexing only small settlements in phase one and, after renewing calls to Palestinians for peace talks, then annexing the remaining ones. 

Netanyahu’s annexation pledges have raised stiff opposition from the Palestinians, Arab countries and European nations, and Israeli officials say Washington has yet to agree to the move. 

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said potential phasing of annexation made no difference. “Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation and the world will not be fooled by such a proposition,” he said. 

The newspaper said Netanyahu does not anticipate a strong punitive response from Europe for annexation, despite vocal opposition, nor does he see it as substantially damaging Israel’s ties with the Arab world. 

Nonetheless, by limiting annexation initially, he hopes to signal that Israel is attentive to international criticism, Israel Hayom said. 

It attributed its report to sources that have held discussions with Netanyahu in the last few days, but did not identify them. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment. 

Most countries view Israeli settlements in occupied territory as illegal. Israel rejects this.

