You are here

  • Home
  • China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks

China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks

Monday’s clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers was the most serious incident in more than four decades on the bitterly disputed unofficial border between the two nations. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rry4u

Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks

  • Two majors were among the troops held prisoner after a deadly high-altitude border clash
  • India and China have held a series of political and military talks in a bid to bring tensions down
Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: China freed 10 Indian soldiers seized in a deadly high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas ahead of fresh talks Friday to ease tensions between the world’s two most populous nations, officials said.
Two majors were among the troops held prisoner after a battle with nail studded batons, rocks and fists on Monday that left 20 Indians dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
It was the most serious incident in more than four decades on the bitterly disputed unofficial border between the two nations, which have blamed each other for the confrontation and sent reinforcements to the area.
The release of the 10 soldiers late Thursday, confirmed by Indian security officials, followed several rounds of talks between top military officers and the foreign ministers on both sides.
India’s government made no immediate comment but the army released a statement to say there were no remaining soldiers “missing in action” after the fighting in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh.
Eighteen troops were being treated for serious injuries after the battle, the Indian military said. Security officials said that four of them were in critical condition.
China has admitted that its forces suffered casualties but has not given figures.
Major generals from China and India were to hold new talks Friday, officials said.
Thousands attended funerals on Thursday for many of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash.
Chinese flags and posters of China’s President Xi Jinping have been burned in several cities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing public calls for sanctions against Beijing and a boycott of Chinese goods, called a videoconference with opposition parties on Friday to discuss the border crisis.
The two sides have held a series of political and military talks in a bid to bring tensions down but warned each other against further violence in public statements.
“India wants peace,” Modi said this week in a message to China, “but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”
Beijing said in turn that India should “not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” after talks between its foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which has become increasingly wary of China’s growing power, also faces a longstanding border battle with arch-rival Pakistan over Kashmir and a frontier dispute with neighboring Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s president approved a new national emblem with a map that includes territories claimed by India, further straining ties between the two nations.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman said Nepal’s claims to territory along the Kali River and in neighboring Kalipani region were “not based on historical fact or evidence.”

Topics: China India

Related

World
China blames India for border clash, says talks are ongoing
World
China: no more clashes on border with India

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

  • Police said a hotel had found one of its guests dead in the lobby after he appeared to have fallen from a higher floor
  • Authorities in Iran alleged Gholamreza Mansouri took about 500,000 euros ($560,000) in bribes
Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

BUCHAREST: An Iranian cleric and judge accused of corruption in Tehran and also of human rights violations by activists was found dead on Friday at a hotel in the Romanian capital Bucharest, police said.
Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year, is among several judges accused of graft during a high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official that began in Tehran on June 7.
Romanian police detained Mansouri earlier this month and a Bucharest court had been expected to rule next month on whether to extradite him.
Bucharest police said a hotel had found one of its guests dead in the lobby after he appeared to have fallen from a higher floor.
"It was established that the man was a 52-year-old foreign citizen under judicial control for crimes committed in another country," the police said in a statement, adding that an investigation into his death was underway.
Mansouri had been placed under a 30-day judicial control period and was being kept under surveillance. A July 10 deadline had been set for Tehran to file extradition documents.
Last week the Paris-based media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint against Mansouri in Germany, where he was believed to have resided before travelling to Romania, accusing him of being responsible for the "arrest and torture" of at least 20 journalists in 2013. 

Topics: Iran Gholamreza Mansouri Romania

Related

World
Senior Iranian judge who traveled to Germany for treatment faces arrest

Latest updates

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel
Bangladesh arrests dozens after migrant workers murdered in Libya
Bob Dylan releases first original album in almost a decade
World in ‘new and dangerous phase’ of pandemic: WHO
Sleep and Netflix ahead for Malala as she finishes Oxford degree

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.