You are here

  • Home
  • Greece urges EU not to be ‘weak’ on Libya after naval tension

Greece urges EU not to be ‘weak’ on Libya after naval tension

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the Righteous Among the Nations Memorial on June 17, 2020, during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4stsb

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Greece urges EU not to be ‘weak’ on Libya after naval tension

  • Kyriakos Mitsotakis: ‘We cannot take decisions, and then look weak in enforcing them’
  • The Greek call came after NATO launched an official investigation into a naval incident in the Mediterranean between alliance members France and Turkey
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: The EU must not look “weak” in enforcing a UN arms embargo on Libya, the Greek government said Friday after recent naval incidents involving Turkey.
The embargo was agreed amid efforts to stem the conflict which has racked Libya since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, but Western efforts to enforce it have met limited success.
“We cannot take decisions, and then look weak in enforcing them,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.
He made the remarks at Wednesday’s European People’s Party teleconference and they were quoted by government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Friday.
The Greek call came after NATO launched an official investigation into a naval incident in the Mediterranean between alliance members France and Turkey that has infuriated Paris.
France said one of its ships was subjected to radar targeting by Turkish frigates as it sought to inspect a Tanzanian-flagged cargo vessel suspected of carrying arms to Libya.
A Greek navy vessel was last week also prevented from inspecting the same freighter by its Turkish military escort.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has caused repeated unease at NATO with Turkey’s interventions on Syria and Libya and the contentious purchase from Moscow of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles.
But Turkey’s strategic position between Europe and the Middle East, commanding the southern shores of the Black Sea, make it an important ally.
After months of diplomatic wrangling the European Union set up its own maritime mission, Operation Irini, to try to halt the flow of arms to Libya.
But Irini has struggled for resources and this week EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was forced to make a fresh appeal to member states for ships.

Topics: NATO Greece Turkey France Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

World
NATO probing France-Turkey naval incident: Stoltenberg
World
Greek PM in Israel says Turkey a ‘threat to regional peace’

UK PM Johnson says on racism: Focus on substance rather than symbols

Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says on racism: Focus on substance rather than symbols

Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that people should focus less on symbols and more on the substance of racism, adding that he saw no reason for any ban on the rugby song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”
The Rugby Football Union is reviewing the use of the song as it was believed to have been written in the 19th Century by a black slave.
“Frankly I think what people need to do is focus less on the symbols of discrimination ... all these issues that people are now raising to do with statues and songs and so on — I can see why they’re very emotive, I understand that,” Johnson told Sky.
“But what I want to focus on is the substance of the issue.”
Asked about the Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song, he said: “I certainly don’t think there should be any sort of prohibition on singing that.”
He added that he was curious about why so few people knew all of the words of the song.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson

Related

World
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns George Floyd killing as protesters take to London streets
World
UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

Latest updates

Greece urges EU not to be ‘weak’ on Libya after naval tension
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000
UK PM Johnson says on racism: Focus on substance rather than symbols
Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers
Annual UK mosque open day event goes online due to coronavirus pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.