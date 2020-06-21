You are here

  • Home
  • London City Airport reopens as UK slowly wakes up

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly wakes up

A general view of London City Airport in London on September 6, 2016. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8e9c2

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly wakes up

  • Britain’s official death toll of 42,589 is Europe’s highest and third globally behind the United States and Brazil
  • Health officials lowered the alert level to three on a five-point scale on Friday
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: London City Airport awaited its first flight in nearly three months Sunday as Britain moved another step closer to fully emerging from its coronavirus lockdown on July 4.

The main air hub for London’s once-bustling Canary Warf and City financial districts was expected to welcome a short-haul flight from the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea on Sunday evening.
Airport officials sounded thrilled.
They announced a deep cleaning and posted the results of a survey showing that most people — 72 percent — would like to fly again when it was safe.
“This clear early demand from our passengers to get back to flying is really encouraging,” airport chief executive Robert Sinclair said.
But the first routes will be domestic because of international travel restrictions and only a handful of destinations will be served in the first weeks.
London businesses are also unhappy with the government’s divisive decision to impose 14-day quarantines on most people arriving in Britain.
“Both blanket Foreign Office advice not to travel abroad and the mandatory two-week quarantine for all arrivals into the UK should be limited to the highest risk countries,” the London First business lobby said on the airport’s website.

Britain’s official death toll of 42,589 is Europe’s highest and third globally behind the United States and Brazil.
But health officials lowered the alert level to three on a five-point scale on Friday — a signal the government needed to take a more business-friendly approach.
Britain’s pubs and restaurants are most upset about a requirement for everyone to stay two meters (six feet) apart in public at all times.
Business owners complain that the restriction means they will never be able to seat enough people to turn a profit.
The measure is also partially being blamed for the government’s inability to keep its promise to reopen schools before the summer break.
British newspapers and business figures have been waging a war against it for weeks.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson — his approval ratings dropping as the economic toll of the health disaster climbs — is expected this week to give the formal go-ahead for pubs and restaurants to start seating clients on July 4.
Some hair salons have also started taking bookings for July in anticipation.
But most will be watching to see what he has to say about the two-meter requirement — an issue that some critics view as emblematic of Johnson’s incongruous response to the crisis.

His top ministers gave every indication this weekend that the rule would be relaxed.
“There are all sorts of mitigations that can put in place to be physically closer than two meters but not have the transmission of the virus or the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said a slightly smaller gap between people “will make an enormous difference I think to many businesses who are keen to see a change.”
But public frustration at the government’s response to the crisis is becoming clear.
A YouGov poll showed Johnson’s approval rating slipping into negative territory for the first time since he took control of the government last July.
“How can it be that it looks like we are going to end up with a higher death toll, a longer lockdown and a worse economic hit? How does that happen?” a Sky News presenter asked Hancock on a popular Sunday morning politics show.
“Well, there will be a time for this sort of analysis and it’s very important in terms of insuring all the lessons are learned,” Hancock replied.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

World
UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Updated 22 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

  • Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal
  • British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine
Updated 22 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid’s main airport on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain the coronavirus.
Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country’s tourism industry which accounts for more than 12 percent of the economy.
British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine, Spain said on Saturday, even though they will still be subject to 14 days isolation upon their return..
Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday and many were expected to visit friends, relatives and second homes in other regions. Since March 14, people have had to remain in their own provinces.
At Madrid’s international Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport there was a palpable sense of relief for passengers, many of whom were making journeys to see loved ones after months apart.
“My situation is a little complicated because my wife lives in Italy and I live in Spain so we haven’t seen each other for four months,” said Alberto Bos, who was flying to Milan.
All arriving passengers will have their temperature taken, submit information about where they have come from, and provide their whereabouts in Spain in case they need to be traced.
Spain’s border with neighboring Portugal will reopen on July 1.
“It’s very strange because we aren’t used to traveling anymore,” said Italian tourist Martina, who was among the first to arrive in Spain on a flight from Bergamo.
Stickers on the floor of the arrivals hall made sure those waiting for passengers complied with social distancing measures.
“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News on Saturday.
But Britain’s own quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country, could put off potential travelers. Britain is due to review its quarantine rule on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced.
Some 1,500 German tourists touched down in Mallorca early last week as part of a pilot scheme to establish a travel corridor between the two areas, ahead of the lifting of restrictions on Sunday.
In his final address during the state of emergency, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised Spaniards on Saturday for coming together during one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns but warned they should remain vigilant as there could be a second wave.
Spain, which has recorded more than 245,000 coronavirus cases and over 28,000 deaths, has been easing its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
World
Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain

Latest updates

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly wakes up
Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end
Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree
5 reasons to add ginger to your diet
MIT Lebanon Challenge seeks solutions to country’s crises

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.