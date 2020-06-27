You are here

  • Home
  • As visitors stay home, Iraqi Kurdistan tourism collapses

As visitors stay home, Iraqi Kurdistan tourism collapses

A cafe in Shaqlawah. A curfew has starved the Kurdish region of tourists. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rn623

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

As visitors stay home, Iraqi Kurdistan tourism collapses

  • Last year, about 200,000 tourists visited Al-Amadiyah alone
  • Nobody came this year because of the coronavirus crisis
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

AL-AHMADIYA, Iraq: In a normal year, Ahmed Hazem’s mountainside restaurant would be teeming with tourists. But a nationwide curfew aimed at combating the coronavirus has starved Iraq’s Kurdish region of visitors.

“Everything is empty. With the roads cut, not a single tourist can even get here,” said Hazem, whose restaurant is a collection of red tables and chairs on terraces cut out of the mountainside.

The tables now stand empty in the early summer sun among the babbling rivulets of spring water that normally draw the tourists.

The nearby town of Al-Amadiyah lies in a mountainous district of the autonomous Kurdish region’s Dohuk province, which borders Turkey and Syria. This would normally be high season, with families escaping the heat of the plains to enjoy the milder weather of the northern mountains. They rent chalets or small apartments, dip into natural lakes and streams and flock to restaurants or hold their own barbecues at campsites and picnic spots.

Last year, about 200,000 tourists visited Al-Amadiyah alone, the town’s tourist chief Nazif Mohammed Ali said. But this year “no one came,” Ali lamented.

In mid-March, as the tourist season was getting under way up in Iraqi Kurdistan, the region’s three provinces announced a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One of them, Sulaimaniyah, had registered Iraq’s first coronavirus-linked death just weeks before.

Border crossings with Syria, Turkey and Iran were sealed off. Hotels and restaurants shuttered their doors and people were instructed to avoid gatherings.

The rest of Iraq soon followed suit, meaning the expected 1.7 million visitors — most of them Iraqis from the south but also including some foreign tourists — did not show up. The shutdown brought the private sector to its knees across Iraq, but the Kurdish region’s tourist sector has been particularly hard hit.

The Kurdistan Region’s Restaurant and Hotel Owners League counts 868 hotels and other lodgings that employ 8,500 people. “Their occupancy rate is zero,” the league has said. Even when restaurants do reopen, “they will only be half full” if routes from the south are still closed to would-be visitors, predicted the league’s deputy head Shaker Aziz.

The coronavirus figures have since steadily crept up with confirmed infections topping 37,000 and 1,400 deaths.

Over the past two decades, Kurdistan’s economy had been heavily reliant on the oil and gas sector, which has driven the region’s development. Authorities have been trying to diversify but the collapse of world oil prices has dealt a heavy blow.

The tourism sector formed a key part of the diversification plans, injecting about $1.5 billion into the Kurdish economy last year, said Nader Rusti, spokesman for the region’s tourism office.

The loss of most if not all of that spending comes on top of a deepening fiscal crisis that has left the public sector reeling. The regional government has failed to pay public sector workers for several months, sparking protests in cities across Kurdistan.

It also owes months of payments to international companies extracting oil and gas from the region. And it will have to cut production by 23 percent to comply with an agreement hashed out by members of the OPEC oil cartel in April to reduce excess supply to the market in a bid to shore up prices.

The region’s prime minister, Masrour Barzani, recently announced that his government was $27 billion in debt, after it was forced to take out more loans to honor its immediate obligations.

It had hoped for some economic relief from talks with the federal government over longstanding budget and oil issues.

But Baghdad is facing a similar fiscal crisis as a result of the sharp fall in oil revenues and the collapse of religious tourism, the second-largest contributor to Iraq’s economy.

So for Hazem and other stricken restaurateurs and hoteliers across the Kurdish mountains, there is no prospect of state help, as the two governments struggle to keep afloat.

Topics: Coronaviirus Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab tourism ministers discuss coronavirus pandemic challenges

ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis

Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AFP

ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis

Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: The worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus is likely over, European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday, warning however that the new normal will look different from what was before.

“We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some trepidation because of course there could be a severe second wave if we learn anything from the Spanish flu,” she told an online conference. “We are not going to return to the status quo. It’s going to be different. The recovery is going to be incomplete and transformational.”

The hardest hit industries — such as airlines, hospitality and entertainment — will emerge from the crisis “in a different shape,” while new sectors may arise.

The recovery would also be at different paces. “It’s going to be a continent at a time,” warned Lagarde.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in its latest forecasts on Wednesday that the world economy would contract by 4.9 percent in 2020, before growing 5.4 percent next year.

The contraction is most dramatic for the eurozone, which will see the economy shrink 10.2 percent.

China in contrast, could yet post growth of 1 percent for 2020, according to the IMF.

Former IMF chief Lagarde said central banks had been playing their part to mitigate the damage. “The central banks I think have responded massively, diligently to the challenge and we will continue to do so,” she said. “Call it whatever it takes, call it using all the levers . . . The mandate is the same — our mandate is price stability.”

But while central banks have in the past complained about being asked to do the heavy lifting while governments keep their coffers tightly shut, Lagarde said this time “what is very special is that for once, monetary policies and fiscal polices worked hand in hand.”

In Europe, Germany has taken the lead in digging deep into its treasury, unleashing over a trillion euros worth of aid to shore up the economy. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron have also sketched out the backbone of $840 million fund proposed by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to bolster the bloc’s economy.

The move blasts through Germany’s traditional opposition to “subsidise” other member state outgoings, as it would include grants — with no repayment obligation — to those hardest hit by the crisis.

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB)

Related

Business & Economy
IMF gloom deepens over global outlook
Analysis
FOCUS: DOWNWARD REVISIONS OF THE IMF ECONOMIC FORECASTS

Latest updates

As visitors stay home, Iraqi Kurdistan tourism collapses
What We Are Reading Today: All the Way to the Tigers
ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis
Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group
Egypt’s Liverpool fans over the moon with title triumph

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.