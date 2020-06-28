You are here

Jordan halts repatriation mission after COVID-19 cases spike among returnees

Jordan has been facilitating the return of its citizens stuck overseas after the coronavirus shuttered international travel. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Jordan has suspended its repatriation efforts until July 10, after the country records increase of coronavirus infections among quarantined returnees, state-run Petra has reported.
Pre-scheduled trips, however, will still continue, according to Mazen Faraiah, director of the Operations National Centre for Security and Crisis Management’s Crisis Cell.
Faraiah said the country was rearranging reception and quarantine procedures for future returnees.
He added there was a “noticeable” spike in the number of infections among the quarantined persons in designated hotels and public accommodation areas.
Jordan has been facilitating the return of its citizens stuck overseas after the coronavirus shuttered international travel.

UAE sends medical aid to Iran in fight against COVID-19

DUBAI: The UAE has donated 16 metric tons of medical supplies to Iran, as Tehran struggles with containing the coronavirus pandemic.
The aid will benefit 16,000 medical professionals working on the front lines of Iran’s fight against the virus, UAE-run WAM has reported.
“The UAE’s efforts to operate numerous emergency medical flights to assist Iran’s medical sector reflect the authenticity of the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the spirit of tolerance and solidarity embedded in UAE policies,” UAE Ambassador to Iran Saif Al-Zaabi said.
“The UAE hopes that these supplies will enhance the capacity of medical staff in Iran and provide them with greater protection,” he added.
The UAE has been dispatching planes carrying aid to Iran ever since the outbreak started in March.

