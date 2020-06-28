Jordan halts repatriation mission after COVID-19 cases spike among returnees

UAE sends medical aid to Iran in fight against COVID-19

DUBAI: The UAE has donated 16 metric tons of medical supplies to Iran, as Tehran struggles with containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid will benefit 16,000 medical professionals working on the front lines of Iran’s fight against the virus, UAE-run WAM has reported.

“The UAE’s efforts to operate numerous emergency medical flights to assist Iran’s medical sector reflect the authenticity of the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the spirit of tolerance and solidarity embedded in UAE policies,” UAE Ambassador to Iran Saif Al-Zaabi said.

“The UAE hopes that these supplies will enhance the capacity of medical staff in Iran and provide them with greater protection,” he added.

The UAE has been dispatching planes carrying aid to Iran ever since the outbreak started in March.