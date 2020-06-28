You are here

‘The Simpsons’ ends white actors voicing characters of color

Hank Azaria, the voice of Indian actor Apu, said in January he was stepping down. Supplied
LOS ANGELES: “The Simpsons” will no longer use white actors to dub ethnic minority characters, the producers of the long-running animated series announced Friday.

The decision includes a recurring character from the series, launched in 1989 – Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, a grocer of Indian origin voiced in the American version of the show by white actor Hank Azaria.

The character has long been seen as problematic and conveying racist stereotypes. Last January Azaria announced that, in agreement with producers, he was abandoning the role.

“Moving forward, THE SIMPSONS will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” Fox Studios said in a statement to AFP.

The change will also affect the character of Dr. Hibbert, a Black man dubbed by the white actor Harry Shearer who also lends his voice to many other characters on the series – from Homer Simpson’s boss Mr. Burns to the chirpy neighbor Ned Flanders.

The announcement came as Mike Henry, the white actor who voices the Black character of Cleveland Brown in “Family Guy,” another animated series produced by Fox, announced on Twitter that he was giving up the role.

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role,” he wrote.

Americans are in the midst of a reckoning on systemic racism and discrimination ignited by the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Topics: The Simpsons

Disney delays ‘Mulan’ release again as virus cases surge

LOS ANGELES: Disney has delayed the release of “Mulan” again, this time until mid-August, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten blockbusters that Hollywood hoped would bring audiences back to theaters after months of lockdown.

“Mulan,” a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, had already been delayed once, to July 24. It will now launch on August 21, a statement from Disney said Friday – though the company warned of the need to be “flexible” in the process.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” said a statement from Walt Disney Studios co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Alan Horn.

“Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs - on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

The decision comes after Warner Bros. pushed back the launch of another big summer film, Christopher Nolan's “Tenet,” – a thriller about an agency trying to ward off World War III – to mid-August.

Warner Bros. also noted the need to be “flexible” as it announced the delay.

In April, Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films, including eagerly awaited Marvel movies “Black Widow” and “The Eternals,” as well as the latest “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” sequels, as COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world.

The decision at the time to launch “Mulan” in July was seen as a note of optimism that North American movie theatres would still be able to open in May or June, with social distancing measures in place.


 

Topics: Mulan disney

