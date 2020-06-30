You are here

Japanese FM Motegi emphasizes his country’s support for two-state Middle East peace solution

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stressed that the Japanese government has supported and will continue to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Khaldon Azhari

  • Japan is traditionally supportive of Palestinian rights to their land based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions
TOKYO: Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stressed that the Japanese government has supported and will continue to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, effectively rejecting Israel's annexation plans for the West Bank.

In replying to Arab News Japan question, Motegi said at a press conference at the foreign ministry Tuesday that the issues between Palestinians and Israelis “should be solved through negotiations and our position has not been changed.”

Israel currently plans to annex the part of West Bank containing the Jordan Valley, but Japan stands against that and opposes the annexation of disputed territories in principle and has shown concern about such a trend spreading internationally, as it could have implications for Tokyo’s claims to islands disputed by Russia, China and South Korea.

Japan is traditionally supportive of Palestinian rights to their land based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and has accused Israel of violating international law by expanding settlements into occupied Palestinian territory.

Topics: Japan Israel Palestine Middle East Middle East peace plan

UN envoy Griffiths meets Yemen president, calls for ceasefire

  • Hadi thanked the UN envoy on his diplomatic efforts to end the conflict
RIYADH: The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has called for a complete ceasefire in the country during a meeting with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday. 
During the meeting, which covered a number of issues related to a possible peace deal in Yemen, Hadi thanked the UN envoy on his diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
He said this came despite the Houthi militia’s attempts to avoid fulfilling its pledges and commitments to the process.  Hadi insisted he wants to achieve a comprehensive peace  in order to reach sustainable security and stability in Yemen and the region.
Hadi’s internationally recognised government was forced to flee Yemen’s capital Sanaa when the Houthis seized the city and much of the country’s north in 2014, triggering the devastating conflict.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Martin Griffiths

