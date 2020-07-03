Arab coalition destroys 4 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis in the direction of the Kingdom on Friday.
The drones were destroyed in Yemeni airspace, Saudi Press Agency quoted Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki as saying.
He added that the coalition has efficient capabilities and is able to address such threats and foil them immediately after they are launched from Houthi controlled areas.
The coalition takes all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian facilities in accordance with international law, Al-Maliki continued.
The Arab coalition launched a military operation against the Houthi targets on Wednesday after continuous targeting of the Kingdom by the Houthi militia with drones and ballistic missiles.
