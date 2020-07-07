Kuwait keen to revive pandemic-hit tourism sector

DUBAI: Kuwait is determined to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s tourism sector, a state minister said, according to state news agency KUNA.

Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said there have been “great efforts” being put to re-activate the tourism industry, acknowledging it had been one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Jabri said the country was preparing to resume operations at local airports for when tourists are allowed to enter the country in August.

There have also been preparations done to reopen land and marine borders, he added.

The minister said the country also has plans to diversify markets, invest in human resources, and sign cooperation deals with other countries.

Meanwhile, 112 stores were ordered to close in June due to violations of health measures as Kuwait gradually returns to normal life.

Nearly 2,500 warnings have been issued to stores, cafes, salons, and restaurants and markets.