You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait keen to revive pandemic-hit tourism sector

Kuwait keen to revive pandemic-hit tourism sector

Kuwait has been gradually implementing measures to reopen local industries and return to normal life. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9fz9y

Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwait keen to revive pandemic-hit tourism sector

  • A Kuwaiti minister said there have been “great efforts” being put to re-activate the tourism industry
  • The minister said the country also has plans to diversify markets, invest in human resources, and sign cooperation deals with other countries
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait is determined to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s tourism sector, a state minister said, according to state news agency KUNA.
Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said there have been “great efforts” being put to re-activate the tourism industry, acknowledging it had been one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al-Jabri said the country was preparing to resume operations at local airports for when tourists are allowed to enter the country in August.
There have also been preparations done to reopen land and marine borders, he added.
The minister said the country also has plans to diversify markets, invest in human resources, and sign cooperation deals with other countries.
Meanwhile, 112 stores were ordered to close in June due to violations of health measures as Kuwait gradually returns to normal life.
Nearly 2,500 warnings have been issued to stores, cafes, salons, and restaurants and markets.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 50,000
Middle-East
Kuwait updates residency law, to cut number of expats

Dubai Police to use smart glasses in public transportation areas for coronavirus

Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

Dubai Police to use smart glasses in public transportation areas for coronavirus

  • Called Rokid T1, the smart glasses are the first in the region developed specifically for use in the prevention and control of epidemics
Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Police officers in Dubai will start using smart glasses to measure the temperatures of public transportation users in a secure way, state news agency WAM reported.
Called Rokid T1, the smart glasses are the first in the region developed specifically for use in the prevention and control of epidemics. It integrates both thermal imaging technology and artificial intelligence, and has been used in China and proven its effectiveness in measuring people’s temperature with high accuracy.
Brigadier General Obaid Al-Hathboor, director of Dubai’s Transportation Security Department, said the glasses can detect thermally at a distance of 2 meters and have the capacity to read the temperatures of 100 people per minute.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Science & Technology
Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirates Mars Mission
Middle-East
Dubai is ‘fully prepared and has sufficient strategic food reserves’: says crown prince

Latest updates

Boris Johnson, Sadiq Khan and Prince Charles lead 7/7 attack 15th anniversary tributes
US says foreign students whose classes move online cannot stay
Azerbaijan defends right to use force against separatists
Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do extremist attacks — UN
Iraq partially reopens Iran trade crossing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.