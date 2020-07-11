You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt grounds kites for ‘safety’, ‘national security’

Egypt grounds kites for ‘safety’, ‘national security’

1 / 3
Egyptian youths fly kites in the Saft el-Laban district of the Egyptian city of Giza, near the capital Cairo. (File/AFP)
2 / 3
A boy flies a handmade kite on a bridge over the Nile River, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt. (File/Reuters)
3 / 3
Birds fly near kites flying in the Saft el-Laban district of the Egyptian city of Giza, near the capital Cairo. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc2z4

Updated 11 July 2020
AFP

Egypt grounds kites for ‘safety’, ‘national security’

  • The ban was brought in “to ensure the safety of citizens after a number of accidents” involving kites
  • Egypt’s skies have been filled with thousands of kites as the hobby took off during night-time coronavirus curfews
Updated 11 July 2020
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian police have seized kites from people flying them after a ban by a northern governorate for “safety” reasons and a lawmaker’s warning they posed a “national security threat.”
Police seized 369 kites in Cairo on Friday, Al-Ahram reported, while Akhbar Al-Youm, another state newspaper, said police confiscated 99 kites and fined five people in the northern region of Alexandria.
The ban was brought in “to ensure the safety of citizens after a number of accidents” involving kites, Alexandria’s governorate said this week on its Facebook page.
Fines imposed for kite-flying in the Mediterranean city can reach up to 1,000 pounds (about $60).
Egypt’s skies have been filled with thousands of colorful paper kites flown by youths from rooftops and on corniches, as the hobby took off during night-time curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.
But they have also raised complaints, including from an MP.
Khaled Abu Taleb, a member of parliament’s Defense and National Security Committee, said last month he wanted the prime minister briefed on the dangers of flying kites because they posed “a national security threat.”
The kites might be equipped with surveillance cameras, he said.
Abu Taleb was roundly ridiculed on social media in Egypt, where operating a drone is only authorized with a special permit.
A three-month curfew was lifted in June, even as cases of COVID-19 in Egypt continue to rise, with over 80,000 declared infections and nearly 4,000 deaths

Topics: Egypt kites

Related

Middle-East
Egypt army drill ‘sends a message to Erdogan’
Special
Middle-East
Egypt welcomes 6,000 tourists after resuming flights

US ‘disappointed’ by Turkey mosque move on Hagia Sophia

People, some wearing face masks, pray outside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul on July 10, 2020 as they gather to celebrate after a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. (AFP)
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
AFP

US ‘disappointed’ by Turkey mosque move on Hagia Sophia

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has chipped away at the Muslim-majority country’s secularism, announced Muslim prayers on July 24 at the UNESCO World Heritage site
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US said it was “disappointed” by Turkey’s decision to turn the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and urged equal access for all visitors.
“We are disappointed by the decision by the government of Turkey to change the status of the Hagia Sophia,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
“We understand the Turkish government remains committed to maintaining access to the Hagia Sophia for all visitors, and look forward to hearing its plans for continued stewardship of the Hagia Sophia to ensure it remains accessible without impediment for all,” she said on Friday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has chipped away at the Muslim-majority country’s secularism, announced Muslim prayers on July 24 at the UNESCO World Heritage site.
A magnet for tourists worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.
Erdogan’s announcement came after the cancellation of a decision under modern Turkey’s secularizing founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to preserve the church-turned-mosque as a museum.

We understand the Turkish government remains committed to maintaining access to the Hagia Sophia for all visitors, and look forward to hearing its plans for continued stewardship of the Hagia Sophia to ensure it remains accessible without impediment for all.

Morgan Ortagus, State Department spokeswoman

Erdogan went ahead despite an open appeal to the NATO ally by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who frequently speaks about religious freedom.
In a statement last week, Pompeo called the museum status an “exemplar” of Turkey’s “commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history” of the country and said a change risked “diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also said on Friday he deeply regretted Turkey’s decision.
Biden called on Erdogan to reverse it “and instead keep this treasured place in its current status as a museum, ensuring equal access for all.”

Topics: Hagia Sophia TURKEY MOSQUE

Related

Middle-East
‘Sad day for rule of law’ as Turkey passes legal bill

Latest updates

US ‘disappointed’ by Turkey mosque move on Hagia Sophia
What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski
UN fails to find consensus after Russia, China veto on Syrian aid
Motorhomes come of age as Europe relaxes lockdowns
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.