Iran arrests ‘perpetrators’ of last week’s protests

Iranian protesters hold flowers as riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir University on January 11, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2020
AFP

  • The protests ocurred on Thursday “with a limited number of Behbahan residents gathering and shouting norm-breaking chants”
TEHRAN: Iranian police said Monday they had arrested people behind protests that broke out last week in the southwest of the country, state news agency IRNA reported.
“All the perpetrators of an illegal and norm-breaking gathering in Behbahan (city) were identified and arrested,” Khuzestan province’s police chief Heydar Abbas Zadeh was quoted as saying.
He did not say how many people were detained or identify them.
The protests ocurred on Thursday “with a limited number of Behbahan residents gathering and shouting norm-breaking chants,” he said, a term usually used by Iranian authorities to refer to anti-system slogans.
At the time, Behbahan’s police said the crowd did not respond to calls to disperse and security forces broke up the protest “with firmness” and restored “calm” without there being any casualties or damage to property.
The gathering was “to protest the economic situation,” it added.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they had arrested a number of “agitators” who had called for street protests in northeastern Mashhad city, and that they had also broken up a “terrorist group” linked to the People Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) in southwestern Shiraz.
NetBlocks, a website that monitors international Internet outages, said online access was restricted and disrupted for about three hours in Khuzestan around the time of the protest.
Khuzestan is a key oil-producing region that has often complained of official neglect.
Bordering Iraq, it is one of the few areas in mainly Shiite Iran to have a large Sunni Arab community.
Iran’s economy has shrunk significantly since 2018, when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed punishing sanctions on the country.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Iran’s economic woes with a temporary shutdown of the economy and reduced exports, leading to a sharp devaluation of its currency and rising inflation.

Topics: Iran

CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces there, allied with the UN-supported government in Tripoli, move to retake the strategic coastal city of Sirte.
An Egyptian intervention would further destabilize oil-rich Libya, and put two US allies — Turkey and Egypt — in possible direct confrontation.
The vote was initially scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday in a closed session, according to lawmaker Mustafa Bakry. The House of Representative, packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, is highly likely to vote in favor of sending troops to Libya.
Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi who was later killed. The country is now split between a government in the east, allied with military commander Khalifa Haftar, and one in Tripoli, in the west, supported by the United Nations.
The conflict has escalated into a regional proxy war fueled by foreign powers pouring weapons and mercenaries into the country.
The US has grown increasingly concerned about Moscow’s growing influence in Libya, where hundreds of Russian mercenaries have backed an attempt by Haftar’s forces to capture Tripoli.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported on Sunday that the vote in Parliament was intended to mandate El-Sisi to “intervene militarily in Libya to help defend the western neighbor against Turkish aggression.”
Last week, El-Sisi hosted dozens of tribal leaders loyal to Haftar in Cairo, where he repeated that Egypt will “not stand idly by in the face of moves that pose a direct threat to security.”
Libya’s east-based parliament also urged El-Sisi to send troops.
Haftar’s forces launched an offensive to take Tripoli from the UN-supported government in April last year but their campaign — which had stalemated after reaching the outskirts of the Libyan capital — suffered a blow last month when the Tripoli-allied forces, with Turkish support, pushed them back and gained the upper hand in the fighting.
The Tripoli forces retook the capital’s airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns in the region. They pushed on eastward, vowing to also retake Sirte, which Haftar took earlier this year.
Capturing the city, Qaddafi’s birthplace, would open the door for the Turkish-backed forces to advance even farther eastward and potentially take vital oil installations, terminals and fields now under Haftar’s control.

Topics: Egypt Libya

