Turkish lira weakens amid rising tensions with Greece

The reopening of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul signified an easing of the national lockdown, but President Erdogan, inset, has not been able to prevent the currency sliding. (AFP)
Updated 23 July 2020
Reuters

  • Markets fall as Beijing threatens retaliation following US closure of Chinese consulate
BENGALURU: The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday as the country’s tensions with Greece rose, while emerging market stocks fell after three straight sessions of gains amid signs of increasing strain in US-China relations.

The lira fell against the dollar, after Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of attempting to encroach on its continental shelf in a serious escalation of tensions between the two NATO allies at odds over a range of issues.

Turkey’s currency has fallen 13 percent so far this year, with recent data from bank regulator BDDK highlighting short foreign exchange positions, beyond limits usually permitted by the regulator.

Analysts at Commerzbank say the data is consistent with market speculation that state banks cooperated with bank regulators to intervene against lira weakness by keeping their foreign exchange positions shorter than required.

“But, if this were to become a regular tool of FX intervention, it would spell trouble for the lira down the road because of the systematic weakening of bank balance sheets.”

The high-yielding South African rand slipped from a one-and-a-half month high, with investors watching for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which will end its three-day policy meeting on Thursday, with lending rates expected to be cut by 25 basis points.

Russia’s rouble mirrored a drop in oil prices, while central and eastern European countries remained range bound against the euro.

The MSCI’s developing world stocks index fell 0.6 percent after China said the US had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation.

“This is a very fragile market, and the last thing traders need is to deal with another unwanted episode of Axis vs. Allies,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The index had risen to its highest level in nearly two weeks as the European Union agreed on a massive stimulus plan and several promising trials raised hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

However, rising global coronavirus infections pose a significant threat to a 43 percent recovery in the index from a March trough.

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

Saudi Arabia rules out ‘age of austerity’ to fight virus

  • Finance minister pledges more investment
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will not enter a new “age of austerity” because of the twin hits to its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged on Wednesday.
“Saudi Arabia is not in austerity and we are not getting into an austerity phase,” the minister said. “The world is facing a serious impact from COVID-19, and Saudi is no exception. We are also facing a serious impact from oil price volatility.”
Al-Jadaan said the government had not reduced spending and the budget set out last year would be maintained, but some funds would be reallocated to health care and away from projects delayed by anti-pandemic measures. “So from that point of view, we are not taking austerity measures,” he said.
The minister told a Bloomberg online seminar that the recent tripling of VAT to 15 per cent was part of a strategy to assess all fiscal options, and that much of the increased revenue would be directed “to provide better services to the people.”
The total stimulus injected by the government to combat the fallout from the pandemic amounted to about $65 billion, he said, and liquidity was “ample” in the system.
Asked if the Kingdom would consider further stimulus in the event of a “second wave” of economic damage, he replied: “We stand ready, we are assessing the needs of the economy. But yes, definitely, we will provide whatever support is needed to ensure the economy recovers.”
He left open the possibility that the Kingdom could introduce some form of income tax. “We consider all options available,” he said, but also pointed to the long-term challenge of introducing such a tax from scratch. “I’m not ruling anything out, but nothing is imminent,” he said.
Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would “double down” on the investment program to implement its Vision 2030 diversification strategy. “These are long-term strategies, and by the time COVID-19 dies down, they will have borne fruit,” he said.
In particular, the privatization program would be continued, he said. The Kingdom had received “very attractive bids” for some state-owned businesses, and the water industry, health care and education could form part of a privatization plan that could bring in more than SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the next few years.
Al-Jadaan said the government was still considering whether this year’s summit of leaders of the G20, of which Saudi Arabia is president, would be a physical event, a digital forum, or a hybrid of the two.
“We want to showcase Saudi Arabia,” he said.
 

