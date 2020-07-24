You are here

Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12

A September start means the season will almost certainly begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues in England on a socially-distanced basis from October 1. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Most clubs will have a seven-week break between the end of the 2019/20 season this weekend and the start of the new campaign
  • A September start means the season will almost certainly begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues in England on a socially-distanced basis from October 1
LONDON: The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on September 12 and conclude on May 23, the English top-flight announced on Friday.
Most clubs will have a seven-week break between the end of the 2019/20 season this weekend and the start of the new campaign.
However, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves could have just three weeks off if they were to progress to the finals of the Champions League or Europa League in August.
The Champions League final will take place in Lisbon on August 23 with the Europa League final two days earlier in Cologne.
“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020,” the league said in a statement. “The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.”
The English Football League confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two will also start the same weekend.
The Premier League said it “will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions” amid difficulties with packing the League and FA Cup in their current formats into a congested calendar.
A September start means the season will almost certainly begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues in England on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.

Liverpool’s Henderson crowned football writers’ player of the year

  • The 30-year-old beat Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane to the prize
  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his skipper, who he described as the perfect blend between having talent and a great attitude
LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named the Football Writers’ Association player of the year on Friday for his role in leading the Reds to their first league title in 30 years.
The 30-year-old beat Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane to the prize.
As well as making his presence felt in 30 Premier League games this season as Liverpool have surged to the title with an 18-point lead at the top of the table, Henderson led by example off the pitch during football’s three-month coronavirus shutdown.
He spearheaded the PlayersTogether initiative during the lockdown which saw players team up to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service.
“I accept it on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I’m not in a position to be receiving this honor. These lads have made me a better player, a better leader and a better person,” said Henderson.
“If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognize the entire team’s contribution.”
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his skipper, who he described as the perfect blend between having talent and a great attitude.
“One of the big questions in football is, ‘What makes a proper player?’ or, ‘What is more important: is it talent or is it attitude?’. I think the easy answer is that without talent you are nothing, without attitude you will stay a talent forever,” Klopp said in a video message to Henderson.
“So you are the perfect example that the mix makes the difference.”
“Everybody saw what a great player you are, everybody saw what a great personality you are, what a great character you are. I know the human being behind the player — you would deserve an award for that as well.
“What a year you had, what a career so far you had and the best news: there’s still a lot to come.”
City boss Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne’s outstanding season spoke for itself with the Belgian just one short of Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a Premier League season.
“I think he speaks for himself with what he gives us to our team and the Premier League. It is not necessary to say what a fantastic player he is,” said Guardiola.
“At the same time congratulations to the captain of Liverpool for the award. He is a really good player.”
As well as the top five, 10 other players received votes from FWA members.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Raheem Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jonny Evans were all nominated.

