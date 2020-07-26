You are here

In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy

A B-52 arrives in the UK from Texas. Since the 1960s the eight-engined bomber has flown combat missions over former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan. (AFP)
AP

  • The B-52 , trusted warhorse and pop culture icon, will fly and fight for 100 years
MISSOURI: In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier.

As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising $2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old.

This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged B-2 Spirit accept the reasons for phasing it out when a next-generation bomber comes on line.

“In my mind, it actually does make sense to have the B-2 as an eventual retirement candidate,” says John Avery, who flew the B-2 for 14 years from Whiteman Air Force Base in western Missouri. He and his wife, Jennifer, were the first married couple to serve as B-2 pilots; she was the first woman to fly it in combat.

The air force sees it as a matter of money, numbers and strategy. It expects to spend $55 billion to field an all-new, nuclear-capable bomber for the future, the B-21 Raider, at the same time the Pentagon will be spending hundreds of billions of dollars to replace all of the other major elements of the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal. The air force also is spending heavily on new fighters and refueling aircraft, and like the rest of the military it foresees tighter defense budgets ahead.

The B-2’s viability suffers from the fact that only 21 were built, of which 20 remain. That leaves little slack in the supply chain for unique spare parts. It is thus comparatively expensive to maintain and to fly. It also is seen as increasingly vulnerable against air defenses of emerging war threats like China.

Then there is the fact that the B-52, which entered service in the mid-1950s and is known to crews as the Big Ugly Fat Fellow, keeps finding ways to stay relevant. It is equipped to drop or launch the widest array of weapons in the entire air force inventory. The plane is so valuable that the air force twice in recent years has brought a B-52 back from the grave — taking long-retired planes from a desert “boneyard” in Arizona and restoring them to active service.

Strategic bombers have a storied place in US military history, from the early days of the former Strategic Air Command when the only way America and the former Soviet Union could launch nuclear weapons at each other was by air, to the B-52’s carpet bombing missions in Vietnam.




A US Air Force graphic of the long-range strike bomber, designated the B-21. (AP)

Developed in secrecy in the 1980s, the B-2 was rolled out as a revolutionary weapon — the first long-range bomber built with stealth, or radar-evading, technology designed to defeat the best Soviet air defenses.

By the time the first B-2 was delivered to the Air Force in 1993, however, the Soviet Union had disintegrated and the Cold War had ended. The plane made its combat debut in the 1999 Kosovo war. It flew a limited number of combat sorties over Iraq and Afghanistan and has launched only five combat sorties since 2011, all in Libya.

The last was a 2017 strike notable for the fact that it pitted the world’s most expensive and exotic bomber against a flimsy camp of Daesh militants.

“It has proved its worth in the fight, over time,” says Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, who has flown the B-2 for 19 years and is commander of the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman, which flies and maintains the full fleet.

But after two decades of fighting small wars and insurgencies, the Pentagon is shifting its main focus to what it calls “great power competition” with a rising China and a resurgent Russia, in an era of stiffer air defenses that expose B-2 vulnerabilities.

Thus the Pentagon’s commitment to the bomber of the future — the B-21 Raider. The air force has committed to buying at least 100 of them. The plane is being developed in secrecy to be a do-it-all strategic bomber. A prototype is being built now, but the first flight is not considered likely before 2022.

Bombers are legend, but their results are sometimes regretted. A B-2 bomber scarred US-China relations in 1999 when it bombed Beijing’s embassy in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, killing three people. China denounced the attack as a “barbaric act,” while the US insisted it was a grievous error.

The air force had planned to keep its B-2s flying until 2058 but will instead retire them as the B-21 Raider arrives in this decade. Also retiring early will be the B-1B Lancer, which is the only one of the three bomber types that is no longer nuclear-capable. The air force proposes to eliminate 17 of its 62 Lancers in the coming year.

The B-52, however, will fly on. It is so old that it made a mark on American pop culture more than half a century ago. It lent its name to a 1960s beehive hairstyle that resembled the plane’s nosecone, and the plane featured prominently in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 black comedy “Dr. Strangelove.”

More than once, the B-52 seemed destined to go out of style.

“We’re talking about a plane that ceased production in 1962 based on a design that was formulated in the late 1940s,” says Loren Thompson, a defense analyst at the Lexington Institute, a Washington think-tank.

Rather than retire it, the air force is planning to equip the Boeing behemoth with new engines, new radar technology and other upgrades to keep it flying into the 2050s. It will be a “stand off” platform from which to launch cruise missiles and other weapons from beyond the reach of hostile air defenses.

In Thompson’s view, the air force is making a simple calculation: The B-52 costs far less to operate and maintain than the newer but finickier B-2.

“They decided the B-52 was good enough,” he said.

Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming

Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming

  • Tech-neutral approach forms key part of KSA’s strategic plan to achieve sustainable development goals
  • CCE offers a potential path to slow down and even reverse the inexorable process of global warming
DUBAI: “Carbon is not the enemy,” said Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, when he laid out the foundations of the strategy that the Kingdom believes can halt the planet’s apparently inexorable slide toward climate catastrophe.

Saudi Arabia cannot be credited with inventing the idea of the circular carbon economy (CCE), which grew out of a body of work by environmentally conscious economists and thinkers over the past few decades.

But the Kingdom has embraced the concept enthusiastically, and is now playing a leading role in advancing a strategic plan to tackle one of the most serious issues the world faces today — the existential threat from climate change — even as it wrestles with the immediate challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdul Aziz said: “Considering our pivotal role as a global energy producer, it is our responsibility to find a solution through innovation and collaboration to create a sustainable framework for growth.”

Since then, CCE has become a central plank of the Kingdom’s long-term energy thinking, embedded in policies and proposals from the think tanks of the G20 leaders’ organization as it prepares for the global summit in November, as well as in practical projects and initiatives by Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom’s energy giant, and other big mega-projects of the Vision 2030 reform strategy, such as Neom.

In essence, CCE is a masterplan to slow down and even, hopefully, reverse the apparently inexorable global warming caused by the emission of carbon materials into the atmosphere, identified by scientists as the main factor behind climate change.

CCE aims to help the world meet the targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate, to keep the rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and even cut to 1.5 degrees, by reducing emissions from the carbon products that create harmful “greenhouse gases.”

It plans to do this by developing a “closed loop” system that effectively mimics nature’s own cycles, enhancing and augmenting the process by which harmful carbon materials are neutralized.

Adam Sieminski, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The CCE is a holistic approach to carbon management that can guide international efforts toward a more inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and carbon‐neutral or net‐zero energy system.”

The term “net zero” is key here. Some radical environmental activists want the world to commit to “absolute zero” on carbon emissions. But the Saudi approach to CCE — as you would expect from the world’s leading oil producer — is to continue to exploit the undoubted benefits from carbon as a source of energy, while attempting to minimize the harmful side-effects.

FASTFACT

Circular Carbon Economy

CCE employs a technology-neutral approach to achieve energy market stability and responsible economic growth.

KAPSARC research distinguishes between different types of carbon within the economic process. “Living carbon” is a positively beneficial phenomenon, essential to human life and the process by which we have fresh foods, healthy forests, and fertile soil.

More problematic are “durable carbon” — where it is locked in stable solids such as fibers and plastics — and “fugitive carbon” which consists of gases like carbon dioxide and methane that are released into the environment by energy generation, transportation, and industrial cycles.

Core to the problem of dealing with the carbon situation are the “three Rs” — to reduce, reuse, and recycle carbon products that can pollute the world’s environment. These ideas are increasingly familiar to consumers the world over, in calls or more awareness of the use of plastic products, through the development of clean electric vehicles, right down to the bags at the supermarket checkout.

Saudi Arabia already has in place various programs that address these issues. There has been an energy efficiency program in place for nearly a decade, designed to help industry, transportation, and buildings optimize their use of energy. Phasing out of energy subsidies is also a crucial part of that plan.

The Kingdom also has well-developed and ambitious programs for renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, as well as a strategy for civil nuclear power generation that is being steadily implemented, in accordance with international atomic power standards.

But on their own, the 3 Rs are unlikely to help the world meet the targets of the Paris Agreement. Saudi Arabia has emphasized a fourth R — remove — which is an altogether more ambitious proposition.

Energy expert Christof Ruehl, senior research fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at New York’s Columbia University, told Arab News: “The first three Rs are good general principles, but the fourth R, remove, is a significant technological and commercial challenge.”

Removing carbon via technology involves a process known as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) which is a complicated and expensive business.

Another energy expert agreed that implementing CCUS was an essential but challenging goal.

Robin Mills, chief executive of consultancy Qamar Energy, said: “The technologies for reusing carbon are limited in scale, costly and/or technologically immature. However, a major scale-up of carbon capture, carbon use or storage, and direct capture from the air, are all essential parts of decarbonizing the Saudi economy in the longer term and keeping its fossil-fuel resources viable.”

The Kingdom already operates the largest CCUS plant in the world. Neom, the gigantic mega-city being planned in the north east of the Kingdom, has declared it will be the world’s biggest carbon-free hub, and is working on plans for environmentally friendly water desalination in addition to a big program of renewables and the use of “green hydrogen” as fuel.

Saudi Aramco, which is one of the leading global investors in clean energy techniques, is working actively on developing processes in its oil drilling, refining, and transportation.

It already uses carbon-capture technology to extract CO2 from the industrial process, employing it to maintain pressure in oil reservoirs and for enhanced oil recovery.

Aramco crude is recognized as among the cleanest in the world thanks to low carbon intensity and efficient refining processes, in comparison with its international peer group.

Industrial and technological developments such as these will contribute to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and slowing the pace of global warming. But, the experts agree, there will also have to be a serious effort to reduce use of carbon fuels if the Paris Agreements are to be met.

This picture taken on December 11, 2019 shows a view of Jubail Desalination Plant at the Jubail Industrial City, about 95 kilometers north of Dammam in Saudi Arabia's eastern province overlooking the Gulf. (AFP)

Ruehl said: “There are technologies out there, but none works on the scale necessary to make a serious dent in global levels of emissions. So, you need a means — either via regulation, tax, or a market mechanism — that incentivizes carbon emitters to reduce their output. But this has proved to be very difficult to organize on a global level.”

The European authorities tried to put in place a carbon-trading system that would allow industrial producers to buy and sell the right to produce carbon, but it fell victim to market manipulation and corruption. Other schemes suffered similar challenges.

Prince Abdul Aziz said recently that Saudi Arabia would soon announce its own carbon-trading strategy to address these vulnerabilities, stressing the commercial benefits of such a plan.

“Carbon is a resource. It is not something that we should just throw and just emit it. Actually, capturing it lets us make money out of it,” he said.

Such a project would bring its own advantages, Ruehl agreed. “For KSA, which is a comparatively ‘clean’ oil producer, it would be a competitive advantage over other oil producers if an effective carbon market could be set up,” he said.

Carbon is not an enemy. But it will take a lot of ingenuity and global co-operation to turn it into a committed ally. The hope must be that the experience hard won during the pandemic will help forge that collaboration once the virus is conquered.

