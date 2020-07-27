You are here

‘Whitening’ creams undergo a makeover but colorism persists

Creams promising fairer and lighter skin are displayed on shelves, July 3, 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
AP

  • French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it too would remove similar wording from its products
DUBAI: The world’s biggest cosmetics companies have been selling a fairy tale that often goes something like this: If your husband’s lost interest in you, if your colleagues dismiss you at work, if your talents are ignored, whiten your skin to turn your love life around, boost your career and command center stage. No company has had greater success peddling this message across Asia, Africa and the Middle East than Unilever’s Fair & Lovely brand, which sells millions of tubes of skin lightening cream annually for as little as $2 a piece in India.

The 45-year-old brand earns the Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever more than $500 million in yearly revenue in India alone, according to Jefferies financial analysts. Following decades of pervasive advertising promoting the power of lighter skin, a re-branding is hitting shelves globally. But it’s unlikely that fresh marketing by the world’s biggest brands in beauty will reverse deeply rooted prejudices around “colorism,” the idea that fair skin is better than dark skin.

Unilever said it is removing words like “fair,” “white” and “light” from its marketing and packaging, explaining the decision as a move toward “a more inclusive vision of beauty.” Unilever’s Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., said the Fair & Lovely brand will instead be known as “Glow & Lovely.”

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal followed suit, saying it too would remove similar wording from its products. Johnson & Johnson said it will stop selling Neutrogena’s fairness and skin-whitening lines altogether.

The makeover is happening in the wake of mass protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man pinned to the ground by a white police officer in the US.

It’s the latest in a series of changes as companies rethink their policies amid Black Lives Matter protests, which have spread around the world and reignited conversations about race.

Activists around the world have long sought to counter Unilever’s aggressive marketing of Fair & Lovely, with the brand’s advertisements criticized by women’s groups from Egypt to Malaysia.

TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9

  • British travelers criticize Spanish quarantine, but government defends move
LONDON: TUI, Europe’s biggest holiday company, said it would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.

Spain has seen COVID-19 cases rise in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

Most new cases have been concentrated in the northeastern region of Catalonia and neighboring regions, so a lot of the criticism focused on the fact that the quarantine also applies to other areas, which have been spared the brunt of the pandemic.

“This is ridiculous. There are almost no cases here and there’s a far higher chance of contracting it when I get back to Britain,” said John Snelling, 50, from Stratford-upon-Avon, who was on holiday in Menorca.

Meanwhile, British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their government’s abrupt decision to impose a two-week quarantine on travelers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies.

The measure upset the plans of many people either on holiday or planning to take one.

“It ruins plans for everybody,” Emily Harrison, from Essex, as she prepared to fly back home from Madrid’s Barajas Airport and faced two weeks of self-isolation. “Everyone is now panicking.”

While she and other travelers at British and Spanish airports were upset, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said it was a “real-time response” to a jump in coronavirus cases in Spain.

“We can’t make apologies ... we must be able to take swift, decisive action,” he said on Sky News.

The government announced it was taking Spain off a safe-travel list late on Saturday and the move took effect just hours later, leaving travelers with no time to dodge it or plan ahead.

The opposition Labour Party’s health policy chief, Jonathan Ashworth, slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for its “frankly shambolic” handling of the measure.

‘Absolute disaster’

Norway last week reimposed a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on the economy in Spain, where tourism accounts for 12 percent of the GDP. Britons made up more than 20 percent of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality.

“This decision is an absolute disaster for the recovery, there’s no other way to see this,” Angel Tavares, head of European Economics at Oxford Economics consulting, said on Twitter, referring to the quarantine measure.

Antonio Perez, mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Benidorm that is hugely dependent on British tourists, said it was a “tough blow.”

The Spanish government response has been muted so far. Officials said only that Spain is safe, with clusters under control, adding Madrid “respects decisions of the United Kingdom” and is in touch with British authorities.

In addition to the quarantine, Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Regional authorities in the Canary and Balearic Islands said they would try to get an exemption from the quarantine.

