‘Kissing Booth 2’: A rom-com with unresolved issues

The sequel is written and directed by Vince Marcello. (YouTube)
Updated 29 July 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: With cinema now a huge pastime with teens and young adults, rom-coms playing on streaming sites may be a relief for a section thirsting to walk into a theater with a tub of popcorn and a drink. Netflix’s latest campus adventure “The Kissing Booth 2” fits this bill to a T.

“The Kissing Booth” was adapted from a novel written by then-15-year-old Beth Reekles, and when it debuted on Netflix it was a huge hit. The movie narrated the dilemma of a girl torn between a friend who lived away from her city and his more attractive older brother.

The sequel, written and directed by Vince Marcello, examines more or less the same kind of anxiety in a girl — who tries a long-distance relationship while coming close to being attracted to another boy in her own school.

Elle Evans (Joey King) is in high school and is all set to go to university. She has been in love with her handsome boyfriend c (Jacob Elordi). They have had a good summer in California, but when he goes away to Harvard, the 3,000-mile distance between the lovers threatens to disrupt their idyllic existence.




Actor Jacob Elordi plays Noah. (YouTube)

Evans tries hard to manage her packed last season at school — tough classroom schedules, making new friends, and trying hard to bridge the distance and refrain from getting attracted to other boys. She spends a lot of time with Noah’s younger brother Lee (Joel Courtney), and this leads to understandable misunderstanding and heartbreak between him and his girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young).

At the other end, sheer loneliness drives Noah to inch closer toward Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). And Evans finds it hard to stay away from her new classmate Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). Things seem to get a bit complicated when Noah urges Evans to apply to Harvard. But she does not have the money to go to such an expensive university.

The film grapples with too many issues. The thin line between friendship and romantic inclination is woven into a dance competition (which helps Evans win the tuition fee), the kissing booth (in which boys and girls are blindfolded), and finally the homecoming of Noah. Added to this is an LGBT angle.

Although “The Kissing Booth 2” ends on a happy note, there is a tingling suspicion that the issues have not been resolved, not quite. We may see Evans, Noah, Lee and Rachel once more, but the new plot, when or if it arrives, must be tighter and confine itself to fewer issues. Resolutions are important. Otherwise the third part could meander somewhat like “The Kissing Booth 2.”

DUBAI: Racial discrimination has been a hot topic on social media recently. Since the death of African-American George Floyd – who died at the hands of police in May – we’ve seen a number of celebrities speak up about racism, and Imaan Hamman, the Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model, is the latest to voice her opinion. 

The 23-year-old catwalk star has taken to Instagram this week to speak up against adultification of black girls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls. Particularly in the U.S., there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: Racism and bias regularly deny Black girls their rights. Research (along with so many lived experiences) shows time and time again that even from five years old, Black girls deal with perceptions that they are: More mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child. This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist. via @georgetownlawofficial, @gtowngenderjust, and @shesthefirst #LetBlackGirlsBeGirls

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Hammam shared a video with her 949,000 followers that uses simple graphics to explain “adultification bias.” 

The two-minute long video was created by the US’s Georgetown University Law Center for an initiative called “Gender Justice and Opportunity” that works to support low-income girls and girls of color.

“In the US, adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers starting as young as five-years-old,” the voiced-over clip said. “All kids make mistakes, but in similar situations, black girls are treated differently. A white girl’s mistakes might be met with sympathy and understanding. But, time after time, black girls are punished instead.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Following on that, the model – in her caption– gave an example of pregnant girls in the US. “All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls,” Hammam said. 

“Particularly in the US, there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: racism and bias regularly deny black girls their rights,” she said.

Hammam then added that research has proved that black girls deal with “perceptions that they are: more mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

“This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist,” she wrote concluding her message. 

Hammam has always been vocal about her support for the black community. 

In June, she joined the protest in Amsterdam, which took place at the Dam Square, aimed to stand against the killings of Floyd and other African-American citizens including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. 

