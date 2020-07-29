You are here

  • Home
  • States can restrict protests on public health grounds: UN

States can restrict protests on public health grounds: UN

The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules and may call them out for not conforming. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9jk58

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

States can restrict protests on public health grounds: UN

  • The committee stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation having seen a gap in the international norms
  • The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA, Switzerland: Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday.
The committee stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation having seen a gap in the international norms being tested even before the coronavirus pandemic.
But with the proliferation of Black Lives Matter protests and others demonstrations when authorities are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19, the matter has become more pressing.
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed by 173 countries, including the United States and China, has always allowed for restrictions to be placed on the rights of peaceful assembly on grounds including public health and the new document, called a “general comment,” confirmed that.
“The protection of ‘public health’ ground may exceptionally permit restrictions to be imposed, for example where there is an outbreak of an infectious disease and gatherings are dangerous,” the report said.
The document’s author, Christof Heyns, said the legal interpretation was intended to set out the “rules of the game not just for protesters but for police.”
On the issue of whether protesters are allowed to wear masks to hide their identity as pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have, the report said they had the right to wear them.
It also says that public order, one of the other grounds on which governments can restrict assemblies, “should not be used unduly.”
Asked about whether a state requirement to wear face coverings during the pandemic was a human rights violation, Heyns told Reuters: “It’s understandable and acceptable that for health reasons there may be limits on your rights.”
However his comments on COVID face coverings were not part of the official legal report. In parts of the United States, as well as Australia, the issue of mask-wearing has been divisive in some cases resulting in anti-mask protests.
The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules and may call them out for not conforming.

Topics: United Nations UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week
World
US protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

  • The government instated the harshest measures since the outbreak began
  • Since late January, about 3,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong
Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 113 that were locally transmitted, as strict new measures including a restriction of gatherings to two people and a ban on restaurant dining, took effect.
The measures, which are the toughest introduced since the outbreak, are to last for at least one week as leader Carrie Lam warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak.
The global financial hub reported 106 new cases on Tuesday. Since late January, about 3,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 24 of whom have died.

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews
World
Hong Kong reports 133 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Latest updates

States can restrict protests on public health grounds: UN
Lebanon’s Jumblatt: country needs new prime minister
Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high
‘Kissing Booth 2’: A rom-com with unresolved issues
Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.