You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected gas leak in northern Japan kills 1, injures 17

Suspected gas leak in northern Japan kills 1, injures 17

An investigator stands in front of a damaged building following an explosion in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan on Thursday. (Kyodo News via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmysj

Updated 30 July 2020
AP

Suspected gas leak in northern Japan kills 1, injures 17

  • The cause of the explosion is still unknown
Updated 30 July 2020
AP

TOKYO: A sudden explosion from a suspected gas leak blew out walls and windows in part of a northern Japanese town Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring 17 others.
There was no sign of a fire and investigators at the suspect a gas leak may have cause the blast, Koriyama fire department official Hiroki Ogawa said. Local media say a gas leak and explosion occurred at a restaurant.
So far, one person was confirmed dead and 17 others have been taken to hospitals. Two of them were seriously injured, Ogawa said.
The area has been closed off and neighbors have been evacuated.
NHK footage showed only a skeleton left of a building, the steel structure gnawed and pieces of wall and glass scattered around. Several employees and customers at a nearby bank were injured, NHK said.
The explosion occurred in a crowded business and commercial district close to the city’s main train station, where hospitals, schools and the city hall are also located.
“I heard a ‘boom!’ and felt the ground shaking, so I thought it was an earthquake, but the shaking didn’t last very long so I realized it wasn’t,” an employee at nearby Kuwano Kyoritsu Hospital told NHK. Nobody was injured at the hospital, although some of its windows were shattered.

UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won’t hesitate to act on quarantine

Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won’t hesitate to act on quarantine

Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.
“I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Latest updates

Dubai arrests notorious British gang leader
Kuwaiti artist +Aziz preps new record with his US-based band
Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller
Fuad Honda, the Japanese Muslim reinterpreting Arabic calligraphy
Pakistani PM calls in army to help clean up rain-battered Karachi 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.