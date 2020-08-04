You are here

  • Home
  • German frigate and 250 soldiers join EU mission to enforce Libya arms embargo

German frigate and 250 soldiers join EU mission to enforce Libya arms embargo

German navy frigate "Karlsruhe" sails out of Djibouti's harbor December 23, 2008. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wk7hw

Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

German frigate and 250 soldiers join EU mission to enforce Libya arms embargo

  • The frigate left from the port of Wilhelmshaven to start an EU five-month mission
  • The mission aims to enforce the embargo, collect data on illegal oil exports, and tackle migrant crisis
Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A German navy frigate carrying 250 soldiers headed to the Mediterranean on Tuesday to join an EU mission aimed at enforcing a UN arms embargo on Libya. 
The frigate left from the port of Wilhelmshaven to start a five-month mission tasked with preventing the flow of weapons into war-torn Libya.
The EU mission Operation Irini, launched in May, was hampered by escalating fighting across the country, which saw Turkey intervene in recent months. 
The mission aims to enforce the embargo, collect data on Libya’s illegal oil exports as well as its migrant smuggling crisis.  
The crew members are set to return on Dec. 20, DPA, an international German news agency reported. They may not land until the mentioned date due to coronavirus fears, the report added. 
Turkey has been accused of exacerbating the war in Libya, providing drones, weapons and allied fighters from Syria to help Libya’s government based in the capital, Tripoli.
That administration, which is backed by an array of militias, has been fighting the forces of commander Khalifa Haftar, who is loyal to a rival administration in the east of the country.
Libya has been torn by violence since long-time ruler Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

Topics: Libya Germany UN

Related

Middle-East
Haftar warns Erdogan: Stay out of Libya or you face our bullets
Middle-East
UAE official tells Turkey to stop meddling in Arab affairs over Libya

Saudi Arabia’s project clears 177,637 Houthi mines in Yemen

Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s project clears 177,637 Houthi mines in Yemen

  • Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled one anti-personnel mine, 96 anti-tank mines, one explosive device and 1,229 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,327 mines — during the last week of July.
The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.
A total of 177,637 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.
The Masam project is one of several initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom, on the directive of King Salman, to help ease the suffering of Yemeni people. 

 

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi project removes 1,287 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,014 mines in Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s project clears 177,637 Houthi mines in Yemen
Interactive map exposes shocking scale of Hezbollah’s global crimes
Saudi customs train dogs to sniff out infected air travelers
UNESCO extends Saudi scientist’s goodwill ambassador role for another 2 years
Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries express solidarity with Lebanon over Beirut explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.