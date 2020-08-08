At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

You are here

People gather at the site where a car bomb exploded near the Somali parliament in Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 8, 2020. (File/AFP)
NAIROBI, Kenya: A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise.
Police Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.
Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 4,226 new coronavirus infections and 41 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital.
The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

