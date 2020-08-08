You are here

  • Home
  • Bella Hadid donates to Lebanese charities following deadly blast

Bella Hadid donates to Lebanese charities following deadly blast

The part-Palestinian model announced she will be donating to the Lebanese Red Cross. File/Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/2d6qg

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid donates to Lebanese charities following deadly blast

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, whose father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, lived in Beirut with his family before immigrating to the US, wrote that her “eyes and heart are crying for Lebanon” following the deadly blast on Aug. 4, which broke though the capital city and killed at least 137 people and injured thousands.

“I am sorry you have to endure this kind of disaster my brothers and sisters,” she said in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post, sharing that she will be sending donations to the Lebanese Red Cross, in addition to local organizations situated in Beirut. “We NEED to support the people of Lebanon. Helping from within, through these smaller organizations can help pinpoint what necessities are most needed and where they can be sent, exactly,” she wrote.



View this post on Instagram


My eyes and heart are crying for you Lebanon. Over 150 people dead , thousands injured or missing... I am sorry you have to endure this kind of disaster my brothers and sisters...I will be sending donations to the Lebanese Red Cross, as well as ALL of the smaller organizations in Beirut from the last slide of this post. I hope you will join me. 300,000 people have been displaced and have become homeless. This explosion is coming during one of the hardest times for Lebanon in history... with an unprecedented economic crisis and famine, political unrest , homelessness , the pandemic and the unemployment rate plummeting , we NEED to support the people of Lebanon. Helping from within, through these smaller organizations can help pin point what necessities are most needed and where they can be sent, exactly. We need to continue to speak on this crisis, #PRAYFORLEBANON but most importantly , We need to collectively support immediate humanitarian relief. Stand UP and stand TOGETHER. I love you all out there. Beirut - I am wrapping you in a golden blanket of light and strength. I see you and support you. I am sorry. ارك الله فيك…

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Over the weekend, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, announced that they are donating $100,000 to Lebanese charities helping those left homeless by the deadly explosion in Beirut.

According to Variety, the couple said: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.”

“Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating to these three $100,000 and hope that others will help in any way they can,” they added.

Also showing support for Lebanon was pop star Ariana Grande.“My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy,” she tweeted. Please support / donate if you're able to, I will be doing so too.”

Topics: Bella Hadid Beirut blast

5 reasons to add spinach to your diet

Updated 08 August 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add spinach to your diet

Updated 08 August 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life…

If you want a food that’s cheap, versatile and packed with nutrients, then you can’t go wrong with spinach. Throw a handful into a fruit or vegetable smoothie, cook it as a side dish with meat or knock out a saag curry as a main and reap the health rewards listed below.

Improved eye health

Spinach is high in the antioxidant pigments zeaxanthin and lutein, which protect your eyes from damage caused by sunlight. They also work to prevent macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Studies have also shown that zeaxanthin and lutein play a part in preventing cataracts.

Healthy pregnancy

As spinach is packed with fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate and potassium, it’s the perfect food for pregnant women. Leafy greens are also rich in powerful immune-boosting antioxidants and contain plant compounds that may help prevent constipation, a common problem among pregnant women.

There are plenty of health rewards to be reaped from the super food. Shutterstock

Blood clotting

One spinach leaf contains over half of your daily requirements of vitamin K1, which is essential for healthy bones. It also helps white blood cells to clot effectively, preventing you from bleeding out when you are injured. Anyone who is taking blood-thinning medication such as Warfarin should speak to their doctor before increasing their intake of spinach or other leafy greens.

Healthy teeth

This super green is high in catenoids, which our bodies turn into vitamin A. This vitamin plays a key role in keeping gums healthy and in building tooth enamel. Spinach is also high in calcium, which helps harden your enamel, strengthen your jawbone, and build strong bones. In fact, spinach is also rich in vitamin D, dietary fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C, all of which are important nutrients for bone health.

Healthy hair

This is where vitamin A comes in again, as it is necessary for sebum production to keep hair moisturized, helping it to look glossy and grow. It can also help reduce hair loss. Vitamin A is actually used in the growth of all bodily tissues, so it is essential for healthy skin as well.

Topics: diet tips health tips

Latest updates

Juventus sack coach Sarri after Champions League exit
Venezuela jails two Americans over failed ‘invasion’
Algeria to lift some travel curbs, shorten curfew
Grief to anger as disaster-hit Beirut braces for protests
5 reasons to add spinach to your diet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.