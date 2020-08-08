Bella Hadid donates to Lebanese charities following deadly blast

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, whose father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, lived in Beirut with his family before immigrating to the US, wrote that her “eyes and heart are crying for Lebanon” following the deadly blast on Aug. 4, which broke though the capital city and killed at least 137 people and injured thousands.

“I am sorry you have to endure this kind of disaster my brothers and sisters,” she said in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post, sharing that she will be sending donations to the Lebanese Red Cross, in addition to local organizations situated in Beirut. “We NEED to support the people of Lebanon. Helping from within, through these smaller organizations can help pinpoint what necessities are most needed and where they can be sent, exactly,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, announced that they are donating $100,000 to Lebanese charities helping those left homeless by the deadly explosion in Beirut.

According to Variety, the couple said: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.”

“Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating to these three $100,000 and hope that others will help in any way they can,” they added.

Also showing support for Lebanon was pop star Ariana Grande.“My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy,” she tweeted. Please support / donate if you're able to, I will be doing so too.”