Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz suffered ‘brain hemorrhage’ in Beirut explosion 

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz, founder of the label Maison Rabih Kayrouz, revealed on Sunday that he was seriously injured in the massive explosion ripped through Beirut on Aug. 4, killing over 135 and injuring thousands.

“I am recovering slowly but surely from a small brain hemorrhage (an escape of blood from a ruptured blood vessel), two clots and 22 stitches,” he wrote to his 62,300 followers on Instagram captioning a black-and-white image of himself with a bandage on the side of his forehead.

“As with you all, I am still trying to absorb the shock of this horrid calamity. Your thousand messages and prayers warmed my heart ... gave me strength to go on …,” he said before adding: “I am in great care yet unable to answer any calls or messages at the moment.”

Kayrouz, whose destroyed atelier is less than 900 meters from the site of the blast, concluded his emotional message saying: “Words are not enough. We will not forget. We will judge. We will rebuild... And we will dance!”

Following the devastating event, which has left thousands homeless, angered protester took to the demolished streets of the shattered capital city to protest against Lebanon’s leaders.

During the protests, authorities were allegedly firing at the demonstrators who were demanding justice for the lives lost due to government negligence.

A number of other celebrity-loved designers’ ateliers and headquarters have also been demolished, including Zuhair Murad, Andrea Wazen, Azzi & Osta, Nicolas Jebran and more.