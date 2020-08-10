Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz suffered ‘brain hemorrhage’ in Beirut explosion 

You are here

Rabih Kayrouz’s destroyed atelier is less than 900 meters from the site of the blast. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz, founder of the label Maison Rabih Kayrouz, revealed on Sunday that he was seriously injured in the massive explosion ripped through Beirut on Aug. 4, killing over 135 and injuring thousands.

“I am recovering slowly but surely from a small brain hemorrhage (an escape of blood from a ruptured blood vessel), two clots and 22 stitches,” he wrote to his 62,300 followers on Instagram captioning a black-and-white image of himself with a bandage on the side of his forehead. 

“As with you all, I am still trying to absorb the shock of this horrid calamity. Your thousand messages and prayers warmed my heart ... gave me strength to go on …,” he said before adding:  “I am in great care yet unable to answer any calls or messages at the moment.” 

Kayrouz, whose destroyed atelier is less than 900 meters from the site of the blast, concluded his emotional message saying: “Words are not enough. We will not forget. We will judge. We will rebuild... And we will dance!” 

Following the devastating event, which has left thousands homeless, angered protester took to the demolished streets of the shattered capital city to protest against Lebanon’s leaders.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During the protests, authorities were allegedly firing at the demonstrators who were demanding justice for the lives lost due to government negligence. 

A number of other celebrity-loved designers’ ateliers and headquarters have also been demolished, including Zuhair Murad, Andrea Wazen, Azzi & Osta, Nicolas Jebran and more. 

DUBAI: Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim revealed this week, she has decided to leave her home country after a massive explosion ripped through the city of Beirut, killing over 135 people and injuring thousands. 

Last week, the star, who lives close to the port area where the explosion happened, underwent six hours of surgery.

“In this moment, from the hospital, I made a decision: I will leave the country and live in safety in another country that respects its people,” she wrote to her one million twitter followers. “It is better than staying and dying in a country ruled by bullies.”

The former Miss Lebanon then addressed the rulers in her tweet saying: “When you are buried underground, we will come back to our country. Otherwise, there is no need to speak any further, and thank you.”  

After the tragic incident, the star shared a video – shot by someone else – of her damaged apartment on Instagram. “Half my face and my body were covered in blood,” said Njeim. 

“I thank God first, who saved my life. The explosion was close, and the scenes you see do not do it justice. If you visit the house and see the blood everywhere, you would be surprised as to how we are still alive,” the star, who has two children, wrote captioning the clip that shows shattered glass, cracked walls and broken furniture strewn all over her living room.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to her post, the star went down 22 floors, barefoot and covered in blood and sought help from a man who was in his car. 

“He dropped me at the nearest hospital, but they refused to admit me because they were packed with wounded people,” she said. “He dropped me at another hospital where they immediately took me in and I underwent a six-hour operation.” 

The 36-year-old actress said her children were not home and are “fine and safe.”

On Saturday, thousands took to the streets of Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square in anger to protest against Lebanon’s leaders following the devastating event.

During the protests, authorities were allegedly firing at the demonstrators who were demanding justice for the lives lost due to government negligence. 

