You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan's increase in coronavirus cases 'worrying', government says

Jordan's increase in coronavirus cases 'worrying', government says

Jordanian army members stand guard at a check point after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Amman, Jordan March 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8euk9

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan's increase in coronavirus cases 'worrying', government says

  • Adaileh called on Jordanians to avoid gatherings of more than 20 people
  • He said Jordanians are capable in two weeks of restoring control over the spread of the disease
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Jordan’s increase in coronavirus cases is “worrying,” however the situation remains under control, the Kingdom’s government said Thursday.
Minister of State for Media affairs Amjad Al-Adaileh called on Jordanians to avoid gatherings of more than 20 people.
He specifically addressed parents of high school students, who are waiting for exam results next Saturday, the state news agency PETRA reported.
Al-Adaileh said those who violate instructions on gatherings in a step to avoid the spread of the virus.
“Do not let your celebrations over school results turn into a setback on the epidemic level,” he said. 
Al-Adaileh said Jordanians are capable in two weeks, if they adhere to social distancing regulations, of restoring control over the spread of the disease and return local infection rates back to low levels. 
Jordan has overall seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, with new infections recorded mainly among travelers arriving from abroad.
However, the Kingdom registered 25 cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, mostly at the Jaber crossing with Syria. This prompted Jordan to close its border with Syria for a week starting Thursday. 
Al-Adaileh said no decision has been made yet on reimposing a curfew. He added that no Jordan official wishes to return to the lockdown, which had an serious impact on the country economically, socially and emotionally.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan to ramp up repatriation of nationals
Special
Middle-East
Two dead, hundreds affected by chicken contamination in Jordan

Saudi Arabia condemns killing of Iraqi military officials by Turkish drone attack

Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns killing of Iraqi military officials by Turkish drone attack

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan sent the Kingdom’s condolences during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein Baki
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has offered condolences to Iraq over the killing of two high-ranking military officials this week by a Turkish military drone attack carried out on Iraqi territory. 

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan sent the Kingdom’s condolences during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Muhammed Hussein Baki.

Over the phone, both ministers affirmed their rejection of Turkey's violations and their threatening of the security and stability of Arab countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Minsitry on Thursday urged Iraq’s Arab allies to help persuade Turkey to withdraw its troops from Iraqi territory, where they have been raiding Kurdish militant positions.He also contacted the Egyptian, Jordanian and Kuwaiti foreign ministers, as well as the Arab League, to seek their diplomatic support in confronting Ankara.

The plea comes two days after a Turkish drone strike killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, amid heightened tensions between Ankara and Baghdad.

On Wednesday the Iraqi foreign ministry, for the third time, summoned Turkey's envoy to Baghdad to protest against the strike, which it denounced as "flagrant aggression" and a violation of its sovereignty.

Iraq pleaded for "major Arab efforts to avoid dangerous developments" and for "a united position to force Turkey to pull out its troops who have infiltrated Iraq," the ministry said.

Turkey in mid-June launched a cross-border operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. 

(with AFP)

 

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia Turkey

Related

Middle-East
UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers
Middle-East
Iraq summons Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s violations

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns killing of Iraqi military officials by Turkish drone attack
Full text of joint statement on UAE and Israel normalizing ties
Terror groups continue to recruit US citizens online
UAE, Israel reach deal to normalize diplomatic relations
Jordan's increase in coronavirus cases 'worrying', government says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.