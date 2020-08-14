You are here

  Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are expecting their third baby

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are expecting their third baby

The couple got married in 2013. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2020
AP

NEW YORK: American singer and songwriter John Legend and his wife, social media darling and model Chrissy Teigen, are expecting their third baby. 

The couple announced the news in Legend’s new video for the song “Wild,” which premiered Thursday and features Teigen and Legend holding her baby bump at the end of the clip.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

“Wild,” featuring Grammy-winning singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr., is from Legend’s recent album “Bigger Love.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.

Legend and Teigen were married in 2013.

