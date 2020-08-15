Chanel donates $700,000 to Lebanese charities following Beirut blast

You are here

Chanel is the first major fashion house to offer financial aid to Lebanon. File/AFP
DUBAI: Following the deadly explosion in Lebanon’s capital on Aug. 4 that killed over 150 and wounded thousands, luxury fashion house Chanel has donated $700,000 to local Lebanese charities in a show of solidarity with the Arab nation. 

In a statement, the Parisian maison announced that it allocated the funds to support four local organizations on the ground in Beirut. “The catastrophic explosion in Beirut sent Lebanon, a country already impacted by political unrest, economic instability and the current Covid-19 crisis, into further distress and suffering,” said the statement.

“Chanel has a local presence and valued long-standing partners in Lebanon, some of whom are deeply impacted,” it continued. 

The fashion house split a total of $700,000 between The Lebanese Red Cross, Amel Association, ACTED and UNICEF.

The Lebanese Red Cross, ACTED and UNICEF will receive $200,000 each, while Amel Association, a non-profit organization that supports the most underprivileged populations in Lebanon, will receive $100,000. 

Chanel is the first major fashion house to offer financial aid to Lebanon. Meanwhile, a number of notable figures in fashion and entertainment stepped up and donated funds for Lebanon, including George and Amal Clooney who donated $100,000 Lebanese charities and Canadian singer The Weeknd who donated $300,000 to victims of the Beirut blast.

Topics: Chanel Lebanon Beirut explosion

DUBAI: The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are now set to take place in Oct. 14, 2020. The show was originally scheduled for April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas.

The new date was announced on Friday, and it was also confirmed that US singer Kelly Clarkson will be returning to host the event, reprising her role as the master of the ceremony for the third consecutive year. 

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” the 38-year-old music star said in a statement.  “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

The Billboard Music Awards were were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional details about the ceremony, which will air on NBC, have yet to be announced.

 

Topics: 2020 Billboard Music Awards Kelly Clarkson

