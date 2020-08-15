Chanel donates $700,000 to Lebanese charities following Beirut blast

DUBAI: Following the deadly explosion in Lebanon’s capital on Aug. 4 that killed over 150 and wounded thousands, luxury fashion house Chanel has donated $700,000 to local Lebanese charities in a show of solidarity with the Arab nation.

In a statement, the Parisian maison announced that it allocated the funds to support four local organizations on the ground in Beirut. “The catastrophic explosion in Beirut sent Lebanon, a country already impacted by political unrest, economic instability and the current Covid-19 crisis, into further distress and suffering,” said the statement.

“Chanel has a local presence and valued long-standing partners in Lebanon, some of whom are deeply impacted,” it continued.

The fashion house split a total of $700,000 between The Lebanese Red Cross, Amel Association, ACTED and UNICEF.

The Lebanese Red Cross, ACTED and UNICEF will receive $200,000 each, while Amel Association, a non-profit organization that supports the most underprivileged populations in Lebanon, will receive $100,000.

Chanel is the first major fashion house to offer financial aid to Lebanon. Meanwhile, a number of notable figures in fashion and entertainment stepped up and donated funds for Lebanon, including George and Amal Clooney who donated $100,000 Lebanese charities and Canadian singer The Weeknd who donated $300,000 to victims of the Beirut blast.