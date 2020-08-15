You are here

  • Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia

Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia

PM Mostafa Madbouli (C-L) is received by Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok (C-R) at the capital's Khartoum International Airport. (AFP)
PM Mostafa Madbouli (R) being embraced by Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok (L) at the capital's Khartoum International Airport. (AFP)
PM Mostafa Madbouli (L) being received by Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok (C-R) at the capital's Khartoum International Airport. (AFP)
PM Mostafa Madbouli (2nd-R) and members of his cabinet including Health Minister Hala Zayed (2nd-L) and Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker (C) are received by Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok (R) at the capital's Khartoum International Airport. (AFP)
AFP

  • The GERD has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011
  • Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat to vital water supplies
KHARTOUM: The prime ministers of Sudan and Egypt on Saturday said they were optimistic that talks with Ethiopia on its controversial mega-dam construction on the Nile would bear fruit.
Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan were suspended last week after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile.
Egypt and Sudan view the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dam as a threat to vital water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it crucial for its electrification and development.
South Africa, which holds the presidency of the African Union and is mediating negotiations, has urged the countries to "remain involved" in the talks.
On Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli made his first official visit to Sudan since the formation of a transitional government in Khartoum last year.
Following his talks with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a joint statement was issued saying that "negotiations are the only way to resolve the problems of the dam".
The two premiers said they were "optimistic regarding the outcome of the negotiations" held under mediation by the African Union, according to the statement.
"It is important to reach an agreement that guarantees the rights and interests of all three nations," it said, adding that a "mechanism to resolve (future) disputes" should be part of any deal.
Earlier this month, Egypt's water ministry said that Ethiopia had put forward a draft proposal that lacked a legal mechanism for settling disputes.
The GERD has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011.
Egypt and Sudan invoke a "historic right" over the river guaranteed by treaties concluded in 1929 and 1959.
But Ethiopia uses a treaty signed in 2010 by six riverside countries and boycotted by Egypt and Sudan authorising irrigation projects and dams on the river.
Madbouli was accompanied to Khartoum by a delegation including Egypt's ministers of water and irrigation, electricity, health, and trade and industry.
During his visit, Madbouli is also expected to meet with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, council deputy chief and military general.
Hamdok's office said the visit aimed to improve cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Topics: Sudan Egypt Mostafa Madbouly Grand Renaissance Dam

London-based Lebanese non-profit at forefront of Beirut fundraising

TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Following the Aug. 4 blast that rocked the capital, Lebanese citizens and residents — both in and outside of the country — immediately mobilized to help after it was evident that the government was not doing so
  • With an initial goal of raising £20,000 for disaster relief in medical and nutritional aid, the group has since raised more than £6 million
LONDON: As soon as the haunting images of the immense orange cloud filling Beirut’s late-afternoon sky and the terrifying videos of the explosion began circulating, UK-based non-profit Impact Lebanon took the initiative.

With an initial goal of raising £20,000 for disaster relief in medical and nutritional aid, the group has since raised more than £6 million — with a target of £7.5 million now set — after enormous worldwide support for what officials describe as a humanitarian disaster.

“We’re raising the funds, primarily from the diaspora and the international community in order to help support the work of the local NGOs on the ground,” Impact Lebanon co-founder Diana Abbas told Arab News.

Following the Aug. 4 blast that rocked the capital, Lebanese citizens and residents — both in and outside of the country — immediately mobilized to help after it was evident that the government was not doing so.

“We’re doing a vetting process to figure out which NGOs that we need to send money to, and the vetting process involves checking all local NGOs registered, making sure they’re non-sectarian and apolitical,” Abbas said, adding that among these NGOs are the Lebanese Red Cross, Arc En Ciel and Beit El Baraka.

The blast, largely blamed on government negligence that left 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored in a portside warehouse in Beirut for six years, has left at least 180 dead and thousands more injured. More than 300,000 people have lost their homes, while 2,096 restaurants were destroyed.

The London-based organization was first born out of the Lebanese October Revolution of last year. Unprecedented, nationwide mass protests denounced the corruption and sectarianism that has plagued the country for decades, plunging it into an economic and financial crisis that has seen its official currency, the Lebanese pound, lose more than 80 percent of its value in eight months.

“We set up Impact Lebanon because there are a lot of Lebanese people in the diaspora who are still very connected to their homes and want to do something to help and contribute, especially that our friends and our families are there but also it’s our country ultimately and I think that we all want to see Lebanon be the Lebanon that we aspire to,” Abbas said.

“It’s important from the diaspora to donate because we’re away from a lot of the stresses that people on the ground are feeling. That distance allows us to brainstorm, come up with new initiatives, spend our time dedicated to working on these initiatives.”

The group’s fundraising campaign has notched up several A-list celebrities, including singers Rihanna and Ariana Grande, who have promoted Impact Lebanon’s initiative on their social media platforms.

“We have a lot of gratitude toward the support that has been shown across the world in terms of awareness-raising but also in terms of sharing the fundraiser and in terms of donating to Lebanon,” the co-founder said.

“Please pay attention to what the people want and what the people are suffering from and what the people can use support in and basically guide your involvement in that way.”

Topics: London Lebanon Beirut Beirut blasts Beirut explosions lebanon blasts Lebanon explosions

