You are here

  • Home
  • Floods in Sudan kill 63 since July

Floods in Sudan kill 63 since July

A picture shows a flooded area, as a result of torrential rain, in the town of Osaylat, 50 km southeast of the capital Khartoum, on August 6, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55x85

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Floods in Sudan kill 63 since July

  • Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and Sudan faces severe flooding every year
  • The rains have caused flooding, landslides and damage to houses and infrastructure in 17 of the 18 states across the country
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan on Sunday said floods caused by torrential rains have killed 63 people since July, with thousands more forced from their homes by the seasonal storms.
Over 14,000 homes and 119 public buildings were destroyed, while more than 16,000 homes have been badly damaged, government civil defence organisations calculate, according to a statement from the interior ministry.
Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and Sudan faces severe flooding every year.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 185,000 people have been affected by the floods, with more rainfall expected in the months ahead.
The rains have caused flooding, landslides and damage to houses and infrastructure in 17 of the 18 states across the country, OCHA said.
"Humanitarian needs are rapidly increasing in Sudan, as the country faces multiple shocks, including the economic crisis, recent floods, violence and disease outbreaks," OCHA said Sunday.
The two most affected states are Gezira and Kassala, in the east of the North African country.

Topics: Sudan Flood

Related

Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia
Middle-East
Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations

  • The FMs of both countries held a telephone call with each other to inaugurate the opening of the phone lines
  • Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalizing ties between the countries.
Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states, between which telephone calls had not been possible previously.
The foreign ministers of both countries held a telephone call with each other to inaugurate the opening of the phone lines, Israeli officials said and UAE foreign ministry spokeswoman Hend Al-Otaiba wrote on Twitter.

The UAE’s Telecoms Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
Reuters made several calls from the UAE to Israel on Sunday and more Israeli news websites that were previously blocked in the UAE were also able to be viewed on UAE Internet connections.
“I congratulate the United Arab Emirates on the unblocking,” Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said on Twitter.
“Many economic opportunities will now open up, and these trust-building steps are important for advancing the countries’ interests.”
The UAE’s two main telecoms operators Du and Etisalat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

Topics: Israel UAE

Related

Middle-East
Iran threatens to attack UAE over Israel deal
Special
Middle-East
UAE position on Palestine in line with Arab consensus, says diplomat

Latest updates

Floods in Sudan kill 63 since July
UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations
UAE confirms 210 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Kuwait position toward Israel unchanged
Yemeni Al-Qaeda execute dentist for ‘spying’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.