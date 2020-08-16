UAE summons Iranian Chargé d’Affairs over Rouhani’s Israel deal threats

LONDON: The UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday over threats made in response to a peace deal with Israel.

The official was handed a "strongly worded memo" over threatening statements made by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani regarding the UAE’s agreement with Israel to normalize relations, the state WAM news agency reported.

.@MoFAICUAE summons

Iranian Charge D'affaires & hands him a strong note of protest against threats in President Rouhani's speech on UAE sovereign decisions.

Ministry considers the speech unacceptable & inflammatory w/ serious implications for security & stability in the region. — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) August 16, 2020



The Emirates' foreign ministry said Rouhani’s statements were echoed by Iranian officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and that it considered this rhetoric “unacceptable and provocative.”

The ministry added that these statements will have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Arabian Gulf.

Opinion This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The UAE rejects the inflammatory language used by the Iranian authorities following the country’s agreement with Israel, and considers the offensive statements an “interference in internal affairs and an attack on sovereignty.”

The summons comes as telephone lines between the UAE and Israel were opened on Sunday in the latest development in introducing ties between the two countries.The deal brokered by Donald Trump and announced on Wednesday meant Israel would withdraw a threat to annex occupied Palestinian land.

GCC Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajjraf also condemned the Iranian threats, saying they would have dangerous repercussions on the region.

Al-Hajjraf said the GCC stands with the UAE against any threats to its sovereignty and security.