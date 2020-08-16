You are here

  UAE summons Iranian Chargé d'Affairs over Rouhani's Israel deal threats





UAE summons Iranian Chargé d'Affairs over Rouhani's Israel deal threats

Israeli and UAE flags line a road in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, on August 16, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

UAE summons Iranian Chargé d’Affairs over Rouhani’s Israel deal threats

  • The ministry said the statements would have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Arabian Gulf
  • The summons comes as telephone lines between the UAE and Israel were opened on Sunday
Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday over threats made in response to a peace deal with Israel.
The official was handed a "strongly worded memo" over threatening statements made by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani regarding the UAE’s agreement with Israel to normalize relations, the state WAM news agency reported.

 


The Emirates' foreign ministry said Rouhani’s statements were echoed by Iranian officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and that it considered this rhetoric “unacceptable and provocative.”
The ministry added that these statements will have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Arabian Gulf.

 

The UAE rejects the inflammatory language used by the Iranian authorities following the country’s agreement with Israel, and considers the offensive statements an “interference in internal affairs and an attack on sovereignty.”
The summons comes as telephone lines between the UAE and Israel were opened on Sunday in the latest development in introducing ties between the two countries.The deal brokered by Donald Trump and announced on Wednesday meant Israel would withdraw a threat to annex occupied Palestinian land.

GCC Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajjraf also condemned the Iranian threats, saying they would have dangerous repercussions on the region.

Al-Hajjraf said the GCC stands with the UAE against any threats to its sovereignty and security. 

Topics: UAE-Israel relations UAE Iran Israel

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran's 'threats' against UAE

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday denounced “threats” made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its peace agreement with Israel.

In a statement, Secretary-General  Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf said the GCC stands in solidarity with UAE against any threats to its security or sovereignty.

"Iran must adhere to the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations," the statement said.

Iran on Saturday issued an explicit threat to launch an attack against the UAE, with Rouhani saying the UAE made a “huge mistake” in reaching the deal with Israel. 

A front-page editorial by Iran's hard-line daily Kayhan, whose editor in chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people … will turn this small, rich country, which is heavily dependent on security, into a legitimate and easy target.”

Analysts said the new threat must be taken seriously considering that Iran has already targeted Saudi civilians with missiles launched by its proxy forces in Iraq and Yemen.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi to explain the threats.

The UAE is a member of the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

The landmark agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump and made known on Aug. 13, was meant to advance peace in the Middle East region, according to a joint statement by the parties concerned.

Israel was obliged to suspend plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as the two nations work on full normalization of diplomatic relations.

Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed, the Emirati ambassador to France, explained that the deal was just a start but, but the return of the two-state solution — which Israel had previously junked — to the negotiating table was already undoubtedly an accomplishment. 

The UAE's GCC allies had expressed support to the agreement to normalize ties with Israel and said they hope it would contribute to peace in the region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also highlighted the deal, saying it would halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

Various countries, notably China, France, and Britain, also welcomed the deal and hoped it could lead to wider peace in the Middle East.

Topics: GCC UAE-Israel relations

