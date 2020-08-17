You are here

  • Home
  • Oman minister makes calls to Israel foreign minister, Palestinian Fatah official

Oman minister makes calls to Israel foreign minister, Palestinian Fatah official

Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone regarding the recent UAE-Israel deal. (Wikimedia/Israel Foreign Ministry)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2r2pb

Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

Oman minister makes calls to Israel foreign minister, Palestinian Fatah official

  • Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah affirmed Oman's support for peace
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

MUSCAT: Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to Israel's foreign minister and in a separate call to an official from the Palestinian political group Fatah, Oman's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Oman, which has maintained its neutrality in a turbulent region, has said it supports the UAE's decision on Thursday to normalize ties with Israel.
Speaking to Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Bin Abdullah said Oman supported a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East” and that negotiations on an Israel-Palestine peace process needed to resume.
Bin Abdullah also spoke to Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the central committee of the Palestinian Fatah group, and emphasised the depth of Oman's relationship with Palestinians.

*****

READ MORE: Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to ‘land for peace’ 

*****

The US-sponsored UAE-Israel deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the US view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.
Oman maintains friendly ties with a wide range of countries and organisations involved in the region including arch foes the United States and Iran.
Israel's intelligence minister on Sunday said Oman, alongside Bahrain, could be the next Gulf country to follow the UAE in formalising ties with Israel. Oman has made no comment on the subject.

Topics: Middle East Oman Israel UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran
Middle-East
Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to ‘land for peace’

Oman opens tourist restaurants and swimming pools in hotels

Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

Oman opens tourist restaurants and swimming pools in hotels

  • Restaurants, gyms and swimming pools located in hotels will reopen under certain regulations and requirements
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Oman will allow as of Tuesday the reopening of tourist and international restaurants, as well as gyms and swimming pools located in hotels, under certain regulations and requirements.
Oman’s ministry of tourism said on Monday that the supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 approved the reopening.
The supreme committee had also announced the ending of the ban on night movement as of Saturday.
Oman has recorded 83,226 coronavirus cases, including 588 deaths and 77,812 recoveries.

Topics: Oman COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Oman ends ban on night movement starting Aug 15
Middle-East
Oman lifts lockdown as country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions

Latest updates

Arab streamers on the price of being a professional
Turks turn toward foreign currency deposits amid uncertainty
Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains
Ryanair cuts Sept-Oct capacity by 20% on weak bookings
NEOM mega-project will boost the pace of development in the Kingdom, says Saudi governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.