AlUla photo contest aims to expose budding Saudi snappers

ALULA: A photography competition to capture the historic and natural wonders of AlUla has been launched exclusively for budding Saudi snappers residing in the area.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), in collaboration with Sony, on Wednesday made the contest announcement to coincide with World Photography Day.

The competition, which will run until Sept. 23, aims to unearth five talented local photographers from pictures taken of AlUla in the categories of nature, monumental, people, design, and adventure.

The RCU and a panel of judges, including Sony ambassadors, will select the winners from shortlisted candidates over the contest’s duration.

Each winner will be awarded a SR10,000 ($2,666) commission from the RCU to provide 50 images to be used for its marketing activities as part of the reopening of AlUla from October, along with a Sony Alpha 6600M camera.

RCU spokesperson, Saad Almatrafi, said: “Saudi photographers residing in AlUla are encouraged to submit up to 10 photos in each category during the period of submission — they can be taken from a photographer’s recent collection or be captured especially for the competition.

“Participants should submit their work on the official Experience AlUla (@experiencealula) Instagram account by using the hashtag #capturealula and #experiencealula, to be shortlisted to win.

“Judges will be looking for technique, creativity, and storytelling. The Experience AlUla channels will showcase some of the most impressive entries over the course of the four weeks.”

Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer at the RCU, said: “We love the idea of having the stories of AlUla told through the experiences and eyes of local residents. Who better to help us in our marketing efforts than the proud locals of AlUla who know the destination better than anyone?”

For details on the terms and conditions of the competition visit https://experiencealula.com/en/Discover_AlUla/Arts_Culture/Pages/Capture...

When it reopens its doors to visitors in October, AlUla’s attractions, including the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be accessible year-round.

Walks, treks, and trails will be available, guided by a local Rawi (Arabic storyteller) or self-guided, for visitors who want to delve deeper into the stories and customs of the region.

“We are developing immersive, light-touch experiences that harness the power and silence of the landscapes, experiences such as guided stargazing in a desert night sky that has inspired science, religion, philosophy, art, and literature for millennia,” Jones added.