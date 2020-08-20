You are here

AlUla photo contest aims to expose budding Saudi snappers

The competition, which will run until Sept. 23, aims to unearth five talented local photographers from pictures taken of AlUla in the categories of nature, monumental, people, design, and adventure. (Photo/Supplied)
  • Winners will be awarded SR10,000 commission from RCU to provide 50 images to be used for its marketing activities as part of the reopening of AlUla from October
ALULA: A photography competition to capture the historic and natural wonders of AlUla has been launched exclusively for budding Saudi snappers residing in the area.
The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), in collaboration with Sony, on Wednesday made the contest announcement to coincide with World Photography Day.
The competition, which will run until Sept. 23, aims to unearth five talented local photographers from pictures taken of AlUla in the categories of nature, monumental, people, design, and adventure.
The RCU and a panel of judges, including Sony ambassadors, will select the winners from shortlisted candidates over the contest’s duration.
Each winner will be awarded a SR10,000 ($2,666) commission from the RCU to provide 50 images to be used for its marketing activities as part of the reopening of AlUla from October, along with a Sony Alpha 6600M camera.
RCU spokesperson, Saad Almatrafi, said: “Saudi photographers residing in AlUla are encouraged to submit up to 10 photos in each category during the period of submission — they can be taken from a photographer’s recent collection or be captured especially for the competition.
“Participants should submit their work on the official Experience AlUla (@experiencealula) Instagram account by using the hashtag #capturealula and #experiencealula, to be shortlisted to win.
“Judges will be looking for technique, creativity, and storytelling. The Experience AlUla channels will showcase some of the most impressive entries over the course of the four weeks.”
Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer at the RCU, said: “We love the idea of having the stories of AlUla told through the experiences and eyes of local residents. Who better to help us in our marketing efforts than the proud locals of AlUla who know the destination better than anyone?”
For details on the terms and conditions of the competition visit https://experiencealula.com/en/Discover_AlUla/Arts_Culture/Pages/Capture...
When it reopens its doors to visitors in October, AlUla’s attractions, including the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be accessible year-round.
Walks, treks, and trails will be available, guided by a local Rawi (Arabic storyteller) or self-guided, for visitors who want to delve deeper into the stories and customs of the region.
“We are developing immersive, light-touch experiences that harness the power and silence of the landscapes, experiences such as guided stargazing in a desert night sky that has inspired science, religion, philosophy, art, and literature for millennia,” Jones added.

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesians in Saudi Arabia mark 75th Independence Day

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesians in Saudi Arabia mark 75th Independence Day

Indonesians in Saudi Arabia celebrated their country’s 75th Independence Day with a curtailed ceremony held in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
The occasion was led by Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Agus Maftuh Abegebriel with only a limited number of mask-wearing staff in attendance at the Indonesian Embassy due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.
Indonesia’s Independence Day is marked by an annual flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug. 17 to symbolize the end of colonialism and the establishment of the southeast Asian islands state as an independent country.
The event is normally attended by Indonesian and Saudi government officials, representatives of the diplomatic community, Indonesians living in the Kingdom, and Saudi nationals but this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a select gathering of embassy staff took place.
Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, proclaimed its independence on Aug. 17, 1945, after being occupied for more than 350 years by foreign powers. The proclamation was announced by the nation’s two founding fathers, Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta, who later became Indonesia’s first president and vice president, respectively.
In a statement, the embassy told Arab News that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sent a message of congratulation to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the occasion of Independence Day.
“Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have been going on for more than 70 years and the two countries have enjoyed an excellent relationship, especially in the last few years that were marked by the historic visit of King Salman to Indonesia in March 2017 and the visit of President Joko Widodo to Saudi Arabia three times over the past five years,” the statement said.

