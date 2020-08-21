You are here

Meet the Moroccan illustrator making inspirational Insta-art

Portrait of Ichraq Bouzidi. Image courtesy of Tashkeel
Updated 21 August 2020
Liz Ellen

  • The Dubai-based Moroccan illustrator discusses her deeply personal work, which has found a wider audience during the pandemic
MANAMA: Moroccan artist Ichraq Bouzidi has spent most of her adult life working as an architect — a subject she says she studied to please her parents. But, she adds, “I always wanted to study art. I started drawing at the age of six and was deeply passionate about it.”


Bouzidi, who has lived in Dubai for five years, finally made the leap in 2018, when she submitted some illustrations to Tashkeel Open Call Play and Dubai Design District’s Fencing competition. “Being selected for both was like a sign for me that it was time to pursue my childhood dream and that’s what I did,” she says.


Her Instagram page @ichraqbouzidi has only been active for 18 months but her extremely personal illustrations — including those of life during COVID-19 —have clearly struck a chord with a wide audience.




Ichraq Bouzidi, “Family Portrait.” Supplied


“I think it’s the little stories I share with my work that (attract) people the most,” she explains. “I think of art as a conductor of shared experiences and my work has always found inspiration in collective memories and real day-to day facts. People relate to this somehow. I always get this kind of feedback — ‘It’s like you’re talking about my childhood’ or ‘You’re describing exactly what I’ve been through.’ A shared experience is very pleasing and comforting at the same time.”


Her work during the pandemic has dealt with issues including isolation, born from Bouzidi’s own experience. “It always starts with an emotion. I draw what touches me the most or what I feel in the moment,” she says. “I usually try to depict and share my own experience, often in a metaphorical view, as a way to reflect into the quotidian but also escape it.




Ichraq Bouzidi, “Eternal Kid.” Supplied

“I think, in the pandemic, we’ve all been through complex feelings: Isolation, fear and the waiting zone of the unknown. That’s exactly what I’ve been drawing — sarcastically sometimes — and It’s amazing how people have experienced the same (things).”


Her decision to focus on other deeply personal issues — such as her struggle to conceive, or having a miscarriage, topics many would shy away from — is driven by the same desire to connect.

“Sharing real life experiences through art is at the center of my practice. It may be helpful sharing your life difficulties with others and knowing that you’re not alone,” she says. “I think being truthful and sharing struggles is a must in an era where fake and superficial is the trademark.

“I was surprised to receive an incredible number of similar stories from women — both those I know and those I don’t — who have been through the same, opening up to me as their way to express support and sharing their own struggles.”




Ichraq Bouzidi, “My Childhood Heroes.” Supplied


Bouzidi is a forceful advocate for mental health issues. She frequently includes a bear in her work, particularly in a series she created for Mental Health Awareness Week. She explains: “The characters in my drawings are a part of who I am, expressed in a surreal way. The bear, for instance, is an expression of a phase, a state of mind, when I’m mostly overwhelmed, introverted — hibernating in the way a bear does. It&#39;s a mixture of complex feelings and emotions that I feel the bear incarnates best.”


Another thing that people react strongly to is Bouzidi’s depictions of cats, such as “Satoshi in Space.”




Ichraq Bouzidi, “Miscarriage.” Supplied


“Again, I always draw my own personal experience, and cats have always been part of my life since my early childhood,” she says. “Growing up as a nomad (her family moved frequently for her father’s job), making friends was really hard due to the instability and I found refuge, somehow, in cats. These fascinating creatures have always been the friends that I longed for, and still are.”


She begins her drawings as ink sketches and then creates them digitally. They mostly feature women. When men do appear, it’s generally only in relation to women; something that Bouzidi explains is deliberate.


“The pieces usually speak of who I am, or the women that I know or have met who’ve left traces implicitly. There are two main representations in my work, the modern minimalistic woman figure and the traditional Moroccan figure,” she says. “It’s my way to reflect on our complex identity as North African and Arab women — the multifaceted ones, struggling between modernism and tradition.”

Hollywood actors Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius talk new film ‘Unhinged’

Hollywood actors Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius talk new film ‘Unhinged’

LOS ANGELES: In any other year, “Unhinged” would have passed by with little notice, an enjoyable popcorn flick rounding off the summer season after the blockbuster movies had come and gone. But this year, the road rage thriller has found itself in the fast lane with everyone paying attention.

Back in May, “Unhinged” promised to “test the waters” for film distributors as the first film to open in American theaters after the shutdowns brought on by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now, after three rounds of delays, the film will make good on that promise as theaters attempt to bounce back after months of being shuttered. Arab News was joined by the film’s stars Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius to find out more about the film.

“Unhinged” has a simple premise that builds off an experience that anyone who has been behind the wheel of a car knows all too well: road rage. The film follows divorced, single mother Rachel, played by Pistorius, stuck behind a pickup truck in rush-hour traffic. 

Unbeknownst to her, the man in the truck, played by Crowe, is the same one that the audience watched murder a couple and burn down their house in the film’s cold open. After honking and a shouting match, Rachel finds herself being pursued by the man as he sets out on a vicious rampage to destroy everything and everyone Rachel loves.

“Some people seem to just take that moment of you being vulnerable like that to threaten you with cars, and it’s never made any sense to me,” Crowe said of his experiences with real-life angry drivers.

Nevertheless, Crowe is able to capture that anger and bring it to life in the extreme here. Crowe, credited as simply “The Man,” turns in an engagingly intimidating performance. His initial conversation with Rachel where he demands she apologize for honking at him is chilling, his barely contained rage oozing past his attempt to be polite. And once his campaign of terror begins in earnest, his deep growl and gravitas serve to carry the film.

Pistorius and Crowe rarely share screen time, aside from chase scenes in their respective vehicles. Supplied

As is the case with most slasher flicks, the star of the film is the villain. The job of the rest of the cast is to run, freak out and, in many cases, be murdered. 

“It was incredibly grueling physically and emotionally because I can’t help but put myself in that state of mind,” Pistorius told Arab News. “Two whole months straight. I had maybe two days off. By the end of the two months, I think I slept for two weeks straight.”

After their initial encounter, Pistorius and Crowe rarely share screen time, aside from chase scenes in their respective vehicles. 

“Most of our scenes were over the phone,” Pistorius said. Nonetheless, she was grateful to have been able to work with her veteran actor costar. “I just made sure to really watch and observe and learn as much as I could.”

Of course, being a film about road rage, what “Unhinged” delivers on most are the chase scenes. Neither of the two leads are wild drivers in real life, with Crowe describing himself as pretty chilled out in the car and Pistorius going as far as to call herself a “bit of a grandma” when she drives. In fact, she told us that prior to filming she had not driven for over a year. 

What “Unhinged” delivers on most are the chase scenes. Supplied

“I’d kind of forgotten what it’s like to be on the road,” Pistorius confided.  “When we had heavy dialogue scenes, I had a stunt driver who would sit in a cage above me and he would actually have control over the car. It was really amazing the first time. It was like going on a roller coaster ride. Then for scenes where there wasn’t a whole lot of dialogue, I would be driving.”

“Unhinged” is not a deep movie. Crowe turns in an entertaining performance, and his depiction of a man who has slipped past civility toward violence is, appropriately for the genre, more of a force of nature than a character. Unfortunately, the script does not seem to be on the same page, trying for either character study or social commentary but not fully delivering on either. “The Man” is also divorced and now holds a grudge against society, women in particular. Little is done with the idea though, leaving the film feeling unsure of what it wants to be. The writers toy with their antagonist being Michael Douglas in “Falling Down” but in reality, all he needed to be was Jason Voorhees in a truck.

