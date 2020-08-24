You are here

  • Home
  • Hailey Bieber steps out in Amina Muaddi heels 

Hailey Bieber steps out in Amina Muaddi heels 

The 23-year-old model chose to wear Amina Muaddi’s glitzy Lupita Suede Mules in black. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/28jhd

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Hailey Bieber steps out in Amina Muaddi heels 

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: American model Hailey Baldwin Bieber has been seen championing an Arab designer this weekend. 

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the catwalk star wearing a pair of sandals by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi during a dinner date with her husband, Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber, in California. 

The 23-year-old chose to wear Muaddi’s glitzy Lupita Suede Mules in black. She paired the heels with a black strapless top and high-waisted blue jeans, accessorizing her look with a bright yellow Prada purse.

The couple, who got married in 2018, were joined by film director Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg, director of marketing for clothing company Reformation. 

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture from the dinner. “Nice little couples vibe @ratty and @lrothberg,” he wrote to his 145 million followers. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nice little couples vibe @ratty and @lrothberg

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

This is not the only pair of Lupita Suede Mules that Hailey owns. On Friday, she stepped out in another white pair. The model was reportedly at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, with her husband. 

She was wearing a green high-neck crop top, blue jeans and, again, her yellow Prada cross-body purse.

Muaddi, whose eponymous footwear label is designed in Paris and produced in Italy, has also been in the spotlight, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato showing off their favorite pairs at a number of star-studded events since the launch of the brand.

The 34-year-old designer, who grew up in Italy, launched her footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. She is famous for her signature flared heels.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin have made headlines this week after Hailey’s older sister, Alaia, gave birth to her baby girl, Iris Elle Aronow, making the model and her husband aunt and uncle.

Social media users went wild after the music sensation shared a picture with the family’s new bundle of joy. “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! She’s so precious!” Justin wrote on Instagram. 

Topics: Hailey Bieber Amina Muaddi

Kanye West slammed for naming Yeezy shoes after Islamic angels  

Updated 24 August 2020
Arab News

Kanye West slammed for naming Yeezy shoes after Islamic angels  

Updated 24 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US musician and fashion designer Kanye West has received a backlash on social media this week after naming two of his new Yeezy trainers after Islamic angels. 

The rapper, who created his brand in 2009 in collaboration with Adidas, named the pairs “Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil” and “Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel.” 

Muslims believe Israfil is the angel who blows into the trumpet to mark the beginning of judgment day, while Asriel, usually spelt as Azrael, is the angel of death. 

Users took to social media to express their frustration. 

“@kanyewest words fail to describe your ‘thought process’ but I am appalled at @adidas for not doing it’s due diligence,” tweeted one user. 

Others have filed petitions to ask Adidas to change the names of the shoes. 

Topics: Kanye West Yeezy

Latest updates

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report
Hailey Bieber steps out in Amina Muaddi heels 
Workers in Qatar still facing abuses despite promises: HRW
Iran sets June 18 as date for next presidential election
UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders to press for dialogue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.