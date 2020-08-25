You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks

Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on August 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmddh

Updated 13 sec ago
TAHIR KHAN

Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks

  • The Taliban’s arrival in Pakistan follows a statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry that it would enforce 2015 UN-imposed penalties that target dozens of individuals, including Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin
Updated 13 sec ago
TAHIR KHAN

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan Taliban political team arrived in Islamabad on Monday as part of efforts to help launch peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents, just days after Pakistan gave sweeping orders to enforce UN sanctions against the militant group.
The Taliban delegation, headed by political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will discuss “recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process” with Pakistani leaders, as well as the “relaxation and facilitation of people’s movement and trade between the two neighboring countries,” said a tweet by a Taliban spokesman.
In a press conference early on Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meetings were meant to further the “aim” of bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.
“I have invited them again and will have a detailed meeting with them tomorrow,” he told reporters, adding that he will share the outcome of the talks with media.
Other members of the Taliban team include Khairullah Khairkhwa, Mohammad Nabi Omari, Shahbuddin Dilawar, Qari Deen Muhammad and Abdul Latif Mansoor.
“Afghan Taliban officials routinely pay visits to other countries as part of our political strategy to convey our views about the peace process,” the Taliban spokesman said, adding that recent trips have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Taliban’s arrival in Pakistan follows a statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry that it would enforce 2015 UN-imposed penalties that target dozens of individuals, including Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin, current head of the Haqqani network and deputy head of the Taliban.
The timing of the decision has been seen by some as a tactic to push the insurgent group into negotiations.
On Sunday the group said the sanctions could affect the peace process.
“These are not new sanctions, they were previously slapped on a number of members,” the Taliban said.
“But we are now entering into intra-Afghan negotiations and there is a need for travel, so of course these sanctions will hamper the peace process.”
But Qureshi said the officials were coming to Pakistan by invitation and that the peace process would not be affected by sanctions.
“We have invited them. We had a long and productive meeting in the foreign office with the Taliban delegation before the signing of the Doha agreement,” he said, referring to a US-Taliban deal signed in February that sets conditions for a US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, the Afghan government agreed to release 400 “hardcore” Taliban prisoners, paving the way for peace talks to end almost two decades of war.
The insurgent group welcomed the decision and said it was ready to begin talks within 10 days of the release. The Afghan grand assembly, or Loya Jirga, the country’s most powerful institution, approved the release.
The Taliban militants had demanded the freedom of the 400, the last group among 5,000 other prisoners who were released earlier, as a condition to join peace talks.
Among the 400 are Taliban members accused of major attacks against civilians and foreigners, including a 2017 truck bombing near the German embassy in Kabul that killed more than 150 people — the deadliest attack in the 19-year campaign.
With the release, the Afghan government will fulfill its pledge to release a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Topics: Pakistan Taliban

Related

Business & Economy
Pakistan sanctions Taliban to avoid global finance blacklist

India’s main opposition party faces leadership crisis

Updated 24 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India’s main opposition party faces leadership crisis

  • Electoral defeats spark calls for change
Updated 24 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition party is in turmoil after its leader on Monday asked to be replaced and “relieved” of her duties.

Sonia Gandhi, 73, took over as the interim president of Congress last year after her son Rahul resigned from the top post over the party's shabby performance in the 2019 general elections.

“A year has lapsed now,” she said in a meeting of the party’s highest body. “In the interest of the party, I ask the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to begin deliberations to put in place the process of transition to relieve me from my duties.”

Senior party figures had earlier called for a complete reorganization of Congress, demanding a “full-time and effective leadership” that was both “visible” and “active” in the field.

They called for “elections to the CWC and the urgent establishment of an institutional leadership mechanism to collectively guide the party’s revival,” and asked for the revival of Congress as a “national imperative fundamental to the health of democracy.”

There was heated debate at the Monday meeting about leadership and organizational decay in the party, with Gandhi ultimately being authorized to make decisions and stay on until someone else was elected to the role. 

“The CWC authorises the Congress president to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges,” the party said after day-long deliberations.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said there would be an election for the post of president at the party’s next session.

Congress, which was founded in 1885, has dominated India’s political landscape since the early 20th century. It played a major part in the fight for independence, ruling for decades after 1947.

The Gandhi family has also dominated the party. Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first prime minister and, after his death in 1964, his daughter Indira led the party from 1968 until her death in 1984.

Her son Rajiv took over the party and ruled the country until 1989. After his death in 1991 the leadership went into the hands of non-Gandhi leaders until Sonia took over in 1998, with Congress being divided into several factions and groups. She remained party president until 2017, when she passed the baton to son Rahul.

Congress had fared well in previous elections, winning outright or forming a coalition, until the rise of the right-wing and nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last year was the second time that Congress was thrashed by the BJP at the polls.

Rahul asked the party to find an outsider to lead, however a lack of consensus forced Congress to appoint his mother as interim president until an alternative was found.

“The Gandhi family is the asset and the liability for Congress,” Sanjay Kumar, director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies think tank, told Arab News. “The Gandhi family has provided the glue around which all the leaders are together. It is also a liability because the  family has not been able to provide the leadership which it requires.”

The two consecutive electoral defeats were the party’s worst showing. Out of 545 parliamentary seats up for grabs in 2014 the party got just 44. In 2019 it got 55.

Senior leaders want the change in leadership in order to revive the party’s fortunes and take on the BJP.

“If Sonia Gandhi quits the question is who will replace her,” Prof. Zoya Hasan, from Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Arab News. “There’s no consensus on her successor from outside the Gandhi family. But drift and failure to confront the leadership crisis has harmed the party immensely. Congress needs to sort itself out and elect a full-time president. There’s been a huge delay in this process and postponing it will further damage the party. This is hurting the party and the opposition because no serious opposition is viable without Congress.”

Congress, which not long ago ruled India unchallenged for decades, is now gasping for breath. It now rules in just four out of 29 states in India.

“Congress is the only party at the moment which can challenge the might of the BJP, and that is why it is important for the party to revive and provide strong leadership at the national level,” Kumar added.
 

Topics: India

Related

World
India’s Rahul Gandhi urged to make ‘drastic changes’ after election loss
World
Modi’s bold toilet claim in question as India marks Gandhi’s 150th

Latest updates

Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks
Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols
A museum at home: Son follows father’s will request to house 1,000 artifacts
Saudi foreign minister receives Bahraini counterpart
Lebanese businesses rebel against lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.