Late win over Al-Faisaly puts Al-Hilal within touching distance of SPL title

Bafétimbi Gomis celebrates after finding the net with a calm left-foot finish. (SPA)
Updated 26 August 2020
Ali Khaled

  • Time running out for challengers Al-Nassr, despite 6-1 victory over relegation-bound Al-Adalah
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Al-Hilal took another big step towards a record 16th Saudi Professional League title on Tuesday thanks to two late goals that secured a 2-0 victory over Al-Faisaly.

The result preserves their six-point lead over closest rivals Al-Nassr, who later thrashed bottom-of-the-table Al-Adalah 6-1.

It was, however, anything but a comfortable win for Al-Hilal, who had to dig deep into their energy reserves to collect three points that for long periods of the match looked to be just out of their reach.

After winning their first three matches since the SPL resumed following an unscheduled five-month break caused by the pandemic, Al-Hilal were beaten 2-1 by third-place Al-Ahli last week. The defeat perhaps sowed a few seeds of doubt among the players as the season approaches its conclusion.

Against a gallant Al-Faisaly side, who are sitting in fifth place in the league, it looked like another stumble might be on the cards, giving Al-Nassr the chance to cut the deficit at the top of the table to four or even three points, with three games left to play.

But salvation came for Al-Hilal from a familiar source, although they had to wait for it until the 82nd minute. They took the lead when top scorer Bafétimbi Gomis exchanged passes with Salem Al-Dawsari before finishing calmly with his left foot. It was no doubt as much of a relief for the Al-Hilal players as it was a bitter disappointment to the watching Al-Nassr fans.

The match was put to bed in the sixth minute of stoppage time when man of the match Salman Al-Faraj superbly skipped through the Al-Faisaly defense and slipped the ball to Syrian international Omar Khrbin, who tapped home the second.

It was a bittersweet night for Al-Hilal, as the club said farewell to beloved Brazilian star Carlos Eduardo, who is heading to Dubai’s Shabab Al-Ahli in the Arabian Gulf League. Unable to give him a proper send-off at King Saud University Stadium because games are being played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, his adoring fans instead inundated him on social media with messages of good luck. The playmaker leaves Al-Hilal having scored 74 SPL goals in five years.

Despite the disappointment of seeing their rivals secure such a late victory, Al-Nassr did what they had to later in the evening to keep their slim hopes alive, recording a resounding victory that almost certainly doomed their opponents to relegation.

Al-Adalah took a shock 13th-minute lead through Carolus Andriamatsinoro, but within three minutes Al-Nassr had not only equalized but taken the lead through strikes by last season’s SPL top-scorer Abderrazak Hamdallah and Giuliano de Paula respectively.

They had the match wrapped up before the break thanks to goals from Ahmed Musa on 28 minutes, Giuliano in the 43d, and Hamdallah four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Having completed the job in the first half, the second half was little more than a procession for Al-Nassr. A sixth goal, from Abdul Aziz Al-Dawsari in the second minute of stoppage time, was simply the icing on the cake.

With three matches left, Al-Nassr know that despite this impressive win, time has all but run out in their pursuit of Al-Hilal for the SPL title.

In the rest of the day’s games in the 27th round of the SPL, Damac gave themselves a real chance of avoiding relegation with a stunning 2-1 win over third-place Al-Ahli at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. They are now third-bottom, just a point adrift of safety. Al-Wehda’s 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun ensured they remain in fourth place.

Al-Hilal could wrap up the title on Saturday with a win against Al-Hazem at home, if Al-Nassr drop points against Al-Fayha on the same night.
 

Topics: Saudi Pro League

Messi departure jeopardizes Barcelona’s restructuring plan

Updated 28 August 2020
AP

  • Barcelona were basing their revamp on Messi, hoping he would help the team rebuild
AP

MADRID: Lionel Messi’s surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the club’s restructuring project even before it began.

Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said they wanted to make “profound changes to the first team.”

Barcelona were basing their revamp on Messi, hoping he would help the team rebuild with new players and a new coach. But the type of changes the team began implementing may have actually turned him away.

Messi hasn’t been happy with club directors all season, and he apparently also didn’t like when incoming coach Ronald Koeman began telling some key players they were not in his plans.

What might have upset him the most was the decision to get rid of Luis Suarez, Messi’s longtime teammate and friend. Messi’s and Suarez’s families are close and often spend vacation time together. This year, they were seen on a boat off the coast of Ibiza enjoying the Balearic Islands.

Other players reportedly not wanted by Koeman include Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. Spanish media said the coach intended to keep Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, but there were still doubts about the future of other players who had been with Messi for a long time.

With their aging team, Barcelona endured one of their toughest seasons, the first without a title since 2007-08. After the loss to Bayern, the club also announced a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club. Koeman was immediately brought in to replace coach Quique Setien, and new presidential elections were called for next March.

The squad changes quickly began, but the decisions apparently were being made with the understanding that Messi would still be on the team. Both Koeman and club president Josep Bartomeu said the project revolved around the Argentina forward.

Even after the surprise burofax announcement made by Messi saying he wanted to leave after nearly 20 years with the club, Barcelona were not giving up on him. Ramon Planes, the club’s technical director, said on Wednesday that Barcelona wanted “to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history.”

Newly arrived forward Francisco Trincao, one of the many youngsters the club is counting on amid its revamping process, was hopeful he would still get to learn from Messi.

“Of course I want Messi to stay, but let’s see what happens,” he said after being officially introduced.

Messi hasn’t left yet, and Barcelona isn’t ready to let him go, either.

Barcelona claim the contract clause invoked by Messi — which allowed him to leave for free after the season — had already expired when he made his decision, meaning his contract wouldn’t end until June 2021. Messi will contend the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was moved back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lengthy legal battle would further hurt Barcelona’s restructuring project, as would Messi’s departure without any financial compensation.

With the new season a few weeks away, little is still known about what Barcelona will look like.

Topics: Lionel Messi BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID

