You are here

  • Home
  • ‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections

‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections

The one-off special will air on streaming platform HBO Max. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6csxv

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The cast of television’s award-winning political drama “The West Wing” are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November’s US elections. 

Martin Sheen - a political activist in real life who played the liberal-leaning US President Jed Bartlet on the NBC show - will reunite with his fictional White House staffers, portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff, HBO Max said on Tuesday.

The one-off special will include new material by creator Aaron Sorkin and will air on streaming platform HBO Max ahead of the Nov. 3 elections to raise awareness of the nonprofit “When We All Vote” group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“This was a way to use us getting back together to make a statement about getting people out to vote,” Whitford told NBC’s “Today” show as he announced the reunion.

Topics: The West Wing

US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy

Updated 4 min ago
AFP

US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy

Updated 4 min ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Director Roman Polanski’s legal battle against his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge Tuesday.

The “Chinatown” and “Rosemary’s Baby” filmmaker fled the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

He was expelled from the Los Angeles-based Academy, which awards the Oscars, four decades later amid the #MeToo movement, and filed a legal petition to force the prestigious organization to reverse its decision.

But Los Angeles superior court judge Mary Strobel found the Academy board “had cause to expel” Polanski, and that its decision “is supported by the evidence” and “was not arbitrary or capricious.”

Polanski is persona non grata in Hollywood, and cannot return to the US for fear of arrest.

The French-Polish director admitted the statutory rape of Samantha Geimer in a plea bargain in 1977 to avoid a trial on more serious charges.

But he fled to France the following year after serving 42 days in jail when it appeared a judge was reconsidering his release.

“The problem Roman has obtaining justice in Los Angeles is that all the judges cover for each other’s misconduct,” Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun told AFP following Tuesday’s ruling.

“All Roman asked for is a fair process.”

Polanski, now 87, was awarded the Academy’s best director Oscar while still living in self-imposed exile in 2003 for “The Pianist.”

But he was expelled from the Academy along with Bill Cosby in 2018, at a time when Hollywood was facing a reckoning over historic sexual harassment and abuse.

The Academy board voted to expel Polanski under a procedure for enforcing Standards of Conduct that it had newly adopted in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Polanski claimed the Academy had failed to follow its own procedures, or California law, in its decision.

“We are pleased the court confirmed that the Academy’s procedures regarding Mr Polanski were fair and reasonable,” an Academy spokesperson told AFP Tuesday.

 

Topics: Roman Polanski

Latest updates

‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections
US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Court hears 3rd day of testimony from grief stricken relatives of Christchurch’s slain
New Zealand mosque shooter will not speak in court on Thursday
Suicide bombers in Philippine attack were militants’ widows, army says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.