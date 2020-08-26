You are here

  • Home
  • How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending the last days of her pregnancy

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending the last days of her pregnancy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together in September. File/Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbs8d

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending the last days of her pregnancy

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, any day now – Hadid’s due date is sometime in September. Ahead of the arrival of the baby, the couple relocated to New York, where the half-Dutch catwalk star intends to give birth, according to E! News. The news coincides with their arrival to New York City, where they were photographed by paparazzi on Aug. 19. 

The publication also revealed that the 25-year-old model and the singer are currently living at the fully-furnished Noho apartment that Hadid recently shared photos of. The mom-to-be revealed that she “spent all of last year designing and curating,” calling the eclectic space her “passion project / dream spot.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

According to a source close to the duo, Gigi’s mother Yolanda and her sister Bella are also in New York with them. The source also added that the model’s pregnancy has been good for the on-again couple, who got back together at the end of last year. “Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever,” said the insider.

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together,” the source said to the publication, adding that the couple have been “reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together.”




The on-again couple reunited at the end of last year. Instagram

The couple has largely kept mum about the arrival of their first born, with the runway star only showing off her baby bump recently. She explained during an Instagram Live in July why she opted not to post photos of her pregnancy.

“Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said. 

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously make sure you don't miss it,” she continued.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections

Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections

Updated 26 August 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The cast of television’s award-winning political drama “The West Wing” are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November’s US elections. 

Martin Sheen - a political activist in real life who played the liberal-leaning US President Jed Bartlet on the NBC show - will reunite with his fictional White House staffers, portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff, HBO Max said on Tuesday.

The one-off special will include new material by creator Aaron Sorkin and will air on streaming platform HBO Max ahead of the Nov. 3 elections to raise awareness of the nonprofit “When We All Vote” group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“This was a way to use us getting back together to make a statement about getting people out to vote,” Whitford told NBC’s “Today” show as he announced the reunion.

Topics: The West Wing

Latest updates

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending the last days of her pregnancy
Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan
‘The West Wing’ cast reuniting to boost turnout for US elections
US court rejects Roman Polanski’s bid to rejoin Academy
Court hears 3rd day of testimony from grief stricken relatives of Christchurch’s slain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.