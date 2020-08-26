How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending the last days of her pregnancy

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, any day now – Hadid’s due date is sometime in September. Ahead of the arrival of the baby, the couple relocated to New York, where the half-Dutch catwalk star intends to give birth, according to E! News. The news coincides with their arrival to New York City, where they were photographed by paparazzi on Aug. 19.

The publication also revealed that the 25-year-old model and the singer are currently living at the fully-furnished Noho apartment that Hadid recently shared photos of. The mom-to-be revealed that she “spent all of last year designing and curating,” calling the eclectic space her “passion project / dream spot.”

According to a source close to the duo, Gigi’s mother Yolanda and her sister Bella are also in New York with them. The source also added that the model’s pregnancy has been good for the on-again couple, who got back together at the end of last year. “Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever,” said the insider.

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together,” the source said to the publication, adding that the couple have been “reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together.”







The on-again couple reunited at the end of last year. Instagram



The couple has largely kept mum about the arrival of their first born, with the runway star only showing off her baby bump recently. She explained during an Instagram Live in July why she opted not to post photos of her pregnancy.

“Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously make sure you don't miss it,” she continued.