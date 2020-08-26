You are here

Afghan actress turned police officer recovering after ambush in Kabul

Female Afghan film director Saba Sahar directs a scene for a television series in Kabul. (Reuters/File)
Updated 26 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Vocal Taliban critic and woman’s rights campaigner Saba Sahar suffered four gunshot wounds
  • Probe underway to catch culprits, officials say
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Renowned former actress Saba Sahar, one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, is recovering in hospital after sustaining four bullet wounds during an attack on Tuesday, Aug. 25, when gunmen opened fire on her car in the capital Kabul.

“Sahar had just left home and was heading for the office in her official car with one of her kids, a bodyguard and her driver, when three gunmen in an alley in the eastern part of Kabul opened fire on her before fleeing,” Aimal Zaki, her husband, told Arab News.

Zaki, who was home at the time of the incident, added that a short while after Sahar left home on Tuesday, he “heard gunshots” and was told she had been wounded when he called to check on her.

“We reached the site, she had received four bullets in her abdominal area, the driver and bodyguard were also wounded, my daughter was well, and we immediately rushed Sahar to the hospital,” he said.

Describing it as “a very dangerous ambush,” he added: “The gunmen, according to the driver of the car, were armed with an AK-47. She was in a coma until early this morning, but is out of danger now and in the recovery unit of the police hospital.”

Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan’s most famous actors, a campaigner for women’s rights and is considered a vocal critic of the Taliban.

After working as an independent director for several years and with eight films to her name, she finally retired from the film industry in 2015.

Her latest film, released this year, depicted the role and significance of female police officers during crackdown operations against insurgent groups such as the Taliban and Daesh.

She is currently serving as the deputy head of the gender department for the police’s special force, after working as a police officer for more than a decade.

Officials described Tuesday’s incident as the latest in a chain of targeted attacks by the Taliban on security forces, despite no one claiming responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

“An assessment is underway to nab the culprits,” Ferdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police told Arab News.

Tariq Aryan, chief spokesman for the interior ministry, said the attack was “part of a pattern of terrorist attacks,” accusing the Taliban of involvement.

“The Taliban are behind such attacks as they have repeatedly warned government security officials in the past to abandon their duties. A bigger picture of this attack could be to frighten women who serve in security organs,” he told Arab News.

Tuesday’s attack occurred amid the backdrop of the yet-to-start intra-Afghan talks — where the Taliban have repeatedly pledged to uphold women’s rights — and takes place just ten days after unidentified shooters attacked another prominent woman in the country.

Former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi, who is a women’s rights advocate and a member of the negotiating team with the Taliban, sustained minor injuries in the attack on Aug. 16 which took place when the gunmen attacked her car in the north of Kabul.

Authorities investigating the incident said they had yet to ascertain the motive and identity of the attackers, even as Koofi said that it was the “work of peace spoilers.”

Other woman lawmakers agreed.

“Their (the Taliban’s) intention from such attacks is to frighten women from working in government, especially in security. This has become a worrying matter for some,” Nazifa Zaki, a legislator from Kabul, told Arab News.

She said the attack on Sahar was part of similar targeted attacks by the Taliban on women “who either worked as military or civilian officials” in various parts of Afghanistan in recent years.

Reactions poured in from across the world on Wednesday, with Amnesty International saying that there had been an “extremely worrying” rise in attacks on film actors, political activists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan recently, while Ross Wilson, a top US diplomat in Kabul, described the attack as “despicable” on Twitter.

“The attack was part of a wave of growing violence and routine targeted killings in Kabul, which show how much the city has become more insecure,” Shafiq Hapal, an analyst and a university teacher, told Arab News.

Updated 27 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Mind your language: Critics debate India’s new education policy for schools

  • Follows New Delhi’s concerted efforts to change medium of instruction to Hindi after 35 years
Updated 27 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The writing is on the wall, parents and critics of India’s New Education Policy (NEP) told Arab News on Wednesday, as debate rages on over the government’s move to use local languages as the medium of instruction in primary schools, while English is pushed to the back burner.

New Delhi’s announcement on July 30 was the first change in policy after 35 years, and encourages the use of “the mother tongue” in a child’s early learning years. 

“Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least grade five, but preferably until grade eight and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language,” the draft NEP says.

With a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the implementation of the policy is expected to take place in a “phased manner” once schools reopen.

Experts, however, argue that the move could backfire, especially in a multilingual country such as India.

“The first language of the child should be the language of the child which he is familiar with, be it mother tongue or the language the child is exposed to and knows well,” Dr. Dhir Jhingran, director of a New Delhi-based NGO, the Language and Learning Foundation, told Arab News.

He added that primary school children should be introduced to English and other languages for intellectual growth.

“We should use English as a link language after initiating the learning through the vernacular language. The best way is to allow language which they know well and then build the foundation of English,” he said.

This emphasis on local language has agitated parents and experts.

“No doubt, I want my daughter to learn in her mother tongue, but I would also like her to know English which is important in a country like India,” Anjana Kumar, a Delhi-based parent, told Arab News.

“It’s always good that a child learns as many languages as possible. How can you expect the growth of a child without English?” she added.

It is a sentiment echoed by another parent, Jaiprakash Yadav, from the eastern Indian city of Patna.

“Hindi is my mother tongue, but I cannot expect a good future for my children just being exposed to this native language. Children need to be exposed to English early in school so that they can have a strong foundation and be confident in facing academic and professional challenges when they grow up,” he told Arab News.

Some educators argued that the NEP was vague.

“Vernacular language is important, but it does need to be taught at the exclusion of any other language. India is a country of multiple languages. If all education is done in (a) mother tongue, then it will pose a problem for people who have transferable jobs and belong to a different linguistic group,” Gowri Ishwaran, a Delhi-based educator, told Arab News.

She added that the “mother tongue should not stop me from being proficient in English, which is the lingua franca of India whether we like it or not.”

However, not everyone agrees, with representatives from a Bangalore-based NGO, the Centre for Square Foundation (CSF) — which works for quality school education — citing empirical studies showing that learning in a mother tongue ensures “better success” for children.

“Research experiments around the world have shown that schooling in the home language of the child is one of the strongest predictors for successful reading outcomes in their mother tongue as well as any other additional language that the child may be required to learn,” Akhila Pydah and Avantika Dhingra of the CSF said.

“It is very challenging to find a common language for teaching that addresses the home-language ideal for all children in most classrooms.”

The NEP’s language policy has also created a renewed sense of fear among several south Indian states as to whether New Delhi wants to “impose … Hindi on them.”

The fear was further accentuated when, on Friday, a senior secretary of the Indian government asked non-Hindi speaking yoga teachers and medical practitioners from the south of the country to leave a webinar if they “could not understand” Hindi.

“It’s extraordinary when a secretary of the Indian government tells Tamils to leave a webinar if they can’t understand his Hindi. If the government has any decency, he should be replaced by a Tamil civil servant forthwith,” tweeted Shashi Tharoor, a parliamentarian from the south Indian state of Kerala.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a parliamentarian from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, termed the incident an “imposition of Hindi” and asked the center to “take action against all officials who have acted in a manner discriminating (against) our fellow citizens based on language.”

There are 22 officially recognized Indian languages in the constitution, with all central government job applications issued in these languages.

In the 1950s, New Delhi adopted a language policy where the widely spoken Hindi language was given the “status of an official language” while English was to be used for “official purposes.”

Tamil Nadu had always opposed the three-language formula in schools, and revolted against the imposition of Hindi in the state.

“I always oppose this policy of imposition of a language on others. People pick up the language according to their interests, why to impose them and create conflict,” Ishwaran added.

