Turqi Al-Nowaiser joined the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as head of the international investments division in 2016. He leads the fund’s international investment strategy across a range of asset classes, including public markets, private markets, real estate and infrastructure.
Al-Nowaiser’s extensive experience in international investments has enabled him to play a prominent role in the PIF management committee as it strives to launch new economic sectors and develop strategic partnerships.
During his 4–year tenure, the PIF has increased its assets under management from about SR700 billion ($187 billion) in 2016 to more than SR1 trillion in 2019.
Al-Nowaiser’s expertise is central to the development of effective strategies to achieve economic transformation by investing in diverse assets that generate sustainable long-term returns.
Al-Nowaiser oversees the fund’s international pool, which is dedicated to relatively liquid direct and indirect hedge fund investments. By focusing on industries of the future that secure significant returns, PIF aims to realize the potential of underdeveloped sectors, provide cornerstone capital to create new economic sectors and localize the benefits of its international partnerships.
Before joining the PIF, Al-Nowaiser worked for Saudi Fransi Capital as head of asset management from 2011 to 2015. Previously, he held a number of senior positions in financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, the Capital Markets Authority and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.
Al-Nowaiser holds an MBA from the University of San Francisco in California and a bachelor’s degree in international business from King Saud University in Riyadh.
