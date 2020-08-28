You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok CEO quits after three months as firm challenges US ban

TikTok CEO quits after three months as firm challenges US ban

The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020 in Culver City, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8zen

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

TikTok CEO quits after three months as firm challenges US ban

  • Fast-growing video app faces critical period, amid security accusations from American and Indian governments
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the Chinese-owned video app firm just three months after joining, and only days since the company sued the administration of US President Donald Trump over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States.

He will be replaced by US general manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, TikTok said in a statement. The resignation comes at a tricky time for super-fast growing TikTok as it tries to persuade both the US and India that it is not a security threat, while at the same time holding discussions with prospective buyers following a second US order demanding the sale of its US operations.

Mayer was Walt Disney’s top streaming executive before he became chief executive officer of TikTok and chief operating officer of parent company ByteDance on June 1.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in an letter to employees.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming said in a separate letter seen by Reuters that the company was “moving quickly to find resolutions to the issues that we face globally, particularly in the US and India.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mayer joined TikTok June 1.
  • Was also ByteDance’s COO.
  • TikTok faces US pressure.

He said Mayer had joined just as the company was “entering arguably our most challenging moment.”

“It is never easy to come into a leadership position in a company moving as quickly as we are, and the circumstances following his arrival made it all the more complex,” Zhang said.

ByteDance employees told Reuters they were not surprised by Mayer’s decision given TikTok’s unpredictable future, and also because the ex-Disney executive has not had a significant role in some important decisions as he was still new to the team.

Zhang has been the key person in TikTok sale talks, said two people with knowledge of the matter. But Mayer represented TikTok to discuss with senior executives of interested buyers just days ago, a third source said.

TikTok’s decision to launch a $200 million “creator fund” in July was spearheaded by TikTok’s former head Alex Zhu, though Mayer was also directly involved, said two of the sources. The project was initiated internally much earlier than Mayer’s arrival, one source said. “The learning curve was steep for him, from daily operations to geopolitical implications.” 

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Whether TikTok reaches an agreement to sell its US business or decides to duke it out in the courts, the role for Mayer will not be anything like that he had envisioned when he joined,” said Mark Natkin, managing director of Marbridge Consulting in Beijing.He said Mayer’s departure is not a great boost for morale right now.

His successor Pappas joined TikTok in January 2019 as US general manager. She was previously global head of Creative Insights at Google’s YouTube, her LinkedIn profile showed.

Amid growing distrust between Washington and Beijing, Trump complained that TikTok was a national security threat and could share information about users with China’s government.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s North American, Australian and New Zealand operations, which could be worth $25 billion to $30 billion to companies including Microsoft and Oracle, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The company has also been targeted in India, where TikTok was one of 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in June.

That month, Mayer wrote to India’s government saying China’s government has never requested user data, nor would TikTok turn it over if asked.

TechCrunch reported this month that ByteDance was in talks with India’s Reliance for investment in TikTok.

TikTok has become a global sensation since ByteDance launched the app in 2017, with operations in countries such as France, South Korea, Indonesia, Russia and Brazil. In April, the app hit 2 billion downloads globally. 

 

Topics: TikTok Bytedance

Related

Media
ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid
Media
TikTok ready to challenge US order banning transactions with the video app

Indian farmers face debt as banks turn risk-averse

Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Indian farmers face debt as banks turn risk-averse

  • Shunned by banks, farmers are forced to turn to illegal moneylenders charging exorbitant rates
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Last month, Dnyaneshwar Siddhanth, a farmer from India’s western state of Maharashtra, was in desperate need of money to buy seed and fertilizer as the monsoon sowing season approached.

After being rejected by his bank for a loan several times, Siddhanth borrowed 150,000 Indian rupees ($2,000) from a moneylender at a rate of 60 percent annually.

Amid India’s worst economic slowdown in decades due to the pandemic, millions of farmers like Siddhanth are being shunned by banks as lenders turn cautious due to rising bad loans.

That is forcing the farmers to turn to illegal moneylenders charging exorbitant rates, according to more than a dozen farmers and bankers that Reuters spoke to.

Agriculture accounts for near 15 percent of India’s $2.8 trillion economy and is a source of livelihood for more than half of its 1.3 billion people. Higher interest rates will reduce farm earnings, hitting rural incomes that are key to reviving the economy.

“Most of the profit goes to paying interest to a private moneylender,” Siddhanth said. “Everything now depends on monsoon rains. If the crops fail, then I will have to sell land to repay the loan.”

Till last year private moneylenders charged 24-36 percent interest, but now they ask for 48-60 percent as more farmers seek loans, said Prashant Kathe, a farmer who has borrowed 300,000 rupees at a 60 percent interest rate.

Typically, banks charge anywhere between 4-10 percent for crop-related loans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has instructed banks to increase lending, but bankers are choosing to be cautious.

Economists forecast India’s economy to shrink by 5.1 percent in the current fiscal year, its weakest performance since 1979.

Lenders also complain that they are caught up by farm loan waiver schemes announced by several states to win over farmers ahead of elections.

“Even though some of the states announced the scheme years ago, the money has still not reached the bank so technically the farmer’s account is a non-performing asset for us and we can’t give more loans till the outstanding one is cleared,” said the head of agriculture lending at a large state-owned bank.

Last year, the government in India’s richest state, Maharashtra, announced that banks will write off loans of up to 200,000 rupees to distressed farmers.

Siddhanth, who already owed a bank 178,000 rupees from a previous loan, was covered under the scheme. However, the state government is yet to provide funds to repay it, and nearly one-third of the loan remains outstanding.

FASTFACT

15%

Agriculture accounts for near 15 percent of India’s $2.8 trillion economy.

As of October 2019, 10 states that had announced farm loan waivers since 2014-15 had yet to complete the promised loan write-offs, according to local media reports.

The high level of bad loans in the agriculture sector is another deterrent to more lending.

The share of soured loans in the segment has risen from 8.4 percent as of September 2018 to 10.1 percent as of March 2020.

“There is reluctance to lend in the agri segment due to poor asset quality, as a result banks are more keen to lend if there is gold as collateral, but otherwise fresh lending in the segment has been tepid,” said Anil Gupta, analyst at credit rating agency ICRA.

Between March and June, lending to the agriculture sector contracted 1.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said. During June 2019-2020, lending to the sector grew by 6.7 percent compared to 11 percent in the previous year.

Topics: India

Related

Special
World
Lockdown-hit Indian farmers take protest over state capital relocation plan online
Business & Economy
Modi considers three options to aid Indian farmers hit by low crop prices

Latest updates

TikTok CEO quits after three months as firm challenges US ban
Cairo express buses’ fast lane to the future
Indian farmers face debt as banks turn risk-averse
From September, everyone arriving in Egypt must present negative COVID certificate
Afterpay expands as online shopping surges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.