Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel, defying trade tensions

A worker cuts steel bars for a construction project in the Indian city of Amritsar. (AFP)
Reuters

  • New Delhi afterwards tightened rules to restrict Chinese investment in India and initiated measures to curb its trade with Beijing
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: India’s steel exports more than doubled between April and July to hit their highest level in at least 6 years, boosted by a surge of Chinese buying in defiance of tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

Traders said reduced prices had driven the purchases as Indian sellers sought to get rid of a surplus generated by the impact of COVID-19 on domestic demand and generate much-needed income.

It was unclear whether the sales broke any trade rules, but the China Iron and Steel Association said in a statement it was monitoring them.

Leading Indian steel companies Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among Indian companies that sold a total of 4.64 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products on the world market between April and July.

That compared with 1.93 million tons shipped in the same period a year earlier, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.

Of the 4.64 million tons, Vietnam and China bought 1.37 and 1.3 million tons of steel respectively. The Chinese purchases are by far the largest since data was first collated in the current form beginning with the fiscal year April 2015-March 2016.

Neither Tata, JSW nor India’s federal ministries of steel and commerce responded to emails seeking comment.

Vietnam has been a regular buyer of Indian steel, but China’s emergence as a leading buyer, replacing New Delhi’s traditional markets, such as Italy and Belgium, is more surprising.

An already uneasy relationship between New Delhi and Beijing, became severely strained after violent border clashes in June.

New Delhi afterwards tightened rules to restrict Chinese investment in India and initiated measures to curb its trade with Beijing.

The politics are at odds with market realities.

Although China, the world’s leading steelmaker produces vast quantities, it needs imports as it ramps up infrastructure spending.

Two industry sources, asking not to be named because they are not authorized to talk to the media, said major Indian steelmakers offered a discount of at least $50 a ton, selling hot-rolled coils and billets to China at $430-$450 per ton against the $500 offered by most Chinese producers.

Hot-rolled coils, a flat steel product, are mostly used to make pipes, automobile parts, engineering and military equipment.

The China Iron and Steel Association official told Reuters it was paying particular attention to the imports of hot-rolled coils.

During the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, China and Vietnam together bought close to 80 percent of India’s total hot-rolled coils exports, the data showed, while the product constituted more than 70 percent of India’s steel exports.

Ji Renjie, a general manager at China’s Ningbo Henghou Group said the company in May bought 30,000 tons of hot-rolled coils from India for July shipment and expected to take delivery of another cargo of a similar size in October.

“I mainly do iron ore trades and just bought several cargoes of hot-rolled coils this year due to rosy profit margins,” said Ji.

AM/NS India, the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, in an email also said China had been a big buyer, accounting for 35 percent of the approximately 0.5 million tons of hot-rolled coils it shipped between April and July.

Chinese airlines hope for local travel boost

  • About 10 carriers launch unlimited-flight deals to promote demand
BEIJING: China’s biggest airline has reported less severe losses in the second quarter as domestic travel picks up with the coronavirus outbreak brought largely under control.

The country where the disease first emerged last year has reported no new deaths since May — allowing for a tentative return of business and tourist travel within its borders, even as the virus wreaks havoc elsewhere.

China Southern Airlines, the nation’s largest carrier in terms of passenger numbers, posted losses of 2.9 billion yuan ($422 million) in April-June, compared with 5.3 billion yuan in the first quarter from January to March.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exerted a long-term and profound impact globally,” the company said in its results announcement, predicting further uncertainty.

But “the aviation market in China will be the first to rebound, and the overall trend of recovery and development is prosperous,” it said, noting a “strong potential demand for passenger travel” if the virus is suppressed.

Flag carrier Air China reported total first half losses of 9.4 billion yuan, with the second quarter loss of 4.6 billion only slightly lower than 4.8 billion posted in the first quarter. The country’s second largest carrier China Eastern Airlines bucked the trend, however, with larger losses in April-June of 4.6 billion yuan than the 3.6 billion in January-March.

This was thanks to an aggressive pricing policy that drew travelers back to the airline but resulted in lower margins.

About 10 Chinese airlines have launched unlimited-flight deals to boost demand since the virus was stamped out through strict lockdowns, contact tracing and close monitoring of neighborhoods.

“This is a highly significant moment because it is the first time, since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, that a major segment of the aviation market anywhere in the world has returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said Olivier Ponti, vice president of travel analysts ForwardKeys.

“The crunch question is whether heavy discounting will still be needed to maintain the recovery, or whether the industry will return to profitability during the upcoming Golden Week holiday in October,” he said.

As the Chinese economy continues to recover from the coronavirus crisis, a Reuters poll showed that China’s factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in August, fueled by rising infrastructure spending and improving global demand. 

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to pick up moderately to 51.2 in August from July’s four-month high of 51.1, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters.

China’s vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralyzed huge swathes of the economy early this year. 

Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure and surprisingly resilient exports have been the main drivers propelling the rebound, but private consumption is lagging as consumers remain cautious about spending.

Profits at China’s industrial firms last month grew at the fastest pace since June 2018, official data showed on Thursday.

