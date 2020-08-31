You are here

US-Israeli delegation to arrive in the UAE for historic meeting

US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner, center, US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, right, and Head of Israel’s National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat board El Al’s flight LY971 to Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and US President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner prepare to board a flight with an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)
Above, a screen displaying the flight number of Israeli flag carrier El Al which will carry Israeli and US delegations to Abu Dhabi at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv on August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
A seat cover reading in Arabic, English and Hebrew ‘making in history’ inside Israeli flag carrier El Al’s Flight LY971 to Abu Dhabi in the UAE. (Reuters)
A passenger aboard the historic Flight LY971 shows a facemask with the #UAE and #Israel flags emblazoned on it, as well as a ‘peace swag.’ (Twitter: @RaphaelAhren)
A passenger aboard the historic Flight LY971 shows what he describes as a ‘peace swag.’ (Twitter: @RaphaelAhren)
US-Israeli delegation to arrive in the UAE for historic meeting

  • Jared Kushner: We hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond
DUBAI: A US-Israeli delegation aboard the first Israeli commercial flight has taken off for Abu Dhabi for a meeting with Emirati officials to put the final touches in formalizing relations between Israel and the UAE.

The delegation is headed by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, and includes US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council.

“While this is a historic flight, we hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond,” Kushner said, before boarding the El Al aircraft to Abu Dhabi.

Flight LY971 is expected to land in Abu Dhabi in a few hours. The return flight, LY972, takes off on Tuesday morning. The flights numbers are a nod to the countries’ respective calling codes: +971 for the UAE and +972 for Israel.

Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would forge official ties under a deal brokered by Washington. The diplomatic move reshapes the Middle East order, from the Palestinian issue to relations with Iran.

Officials have said that other Arab and Muslim countries will soon follow the UAE’s lead and normalize relations with Israel. Among those publicly mentioned were Oman, Bahrain and Sudan.

The Trump administration has been trying to coax other Sunni Arab countries that share Israel’s concerns about Iran to join in a regional peace push.

Kushner, speaking earlier in Israel, has described the UAE deal as a “giant step forward” in the direction.

The visit comes as part of trilateral efforts to initiate normalized relations with the aim of achieving peace, stability, and support for bilateral cooperation, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

PICTURE GALLERY: Take a look at photos of the historic Flight LY971.

Israel’s national carrier El Al released pictures of the Boeing 737-900 jet that will take the delegates. The word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic is inscribed on the exterior above the cockpit windows for the occasion.

Topics: UAE-Israel relations Israel US

Abu Dhabi reopens non-Muslim churches

Abu Dhabi reopens non-Muslim churches

  • All health precautionary measures will be imposed on worshippers and workers
  • Events and other activities are still banned
DUBAI: All places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi will be opened with a maximum operating capacity of 30 percent, the Department of Community Development (DCD) announced, as reported by WAM.

The move comes as the city gradually returns to normal life before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into strict lockdowns.

All health precautionary measures will be imposed on worshippers and workers to ensure their safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Children and elderly worshipers who have no chronic diseases will also be allowed to enter places of worship, Sultan Al-Mutawa Al-Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Sport at DCD said.

“A manual has been provided to all places of worship for the gradual return to places of worship, which includes an explanatory guide to the procedures that must be followed towards the worshipers and workers,” he added.

But activities and events are still prohibited, according to Al-Dhaheri, while encouraging church authorities to explore the use of digital platforms.

This development comes as the COVID-19 vaccine human trial continues in the UAE capital.

Authorities said vaccinated volunteers have reached 31,000 from more than 120 nationalities in only weeks on Sunday.

The trials are being managed by Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

Thousands of the volunteers have already received their second shot of the vaccine and will continue to be monitored.

The Abu Dhabi health department said they are closing registrations for the trial as they have already fulfilled the required number of volunteers.

Topics: UAE

