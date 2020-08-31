You are here

Qatar backed 'terrorism and extremism', UAE tells UN court

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and several other allies severed ties with Qatar in 2017. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • Abu Dhabi urged the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) to throw out a case brought by Doha
  • UAE lawyer says 'grave threat brought by Qatar’s support for terrorism and extremism'
THE HAGUE: The UAE accused Qatar on Monday of backing “terrorism and extremism” as the three-year-old Gulf diplomatic crisis returned to the UN’s top court.
Abu Dhabi urged the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) to throw out a case brought by Doha claiming measures taken against Qatar amounted to racial discrimination.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and several other allies severed ties with Qatar in a shock move in 2017, accusing Doha of backing terrorism and siding with their regional rival Iran.
They imposed an effective boycott by land, air and sea, and ordered the expulsion of Qatari nationals. Qatar dragged the UAE to the ICJ a year later seeking to get the measures lifted.
The allies faced a “grave threat brought by Qatar’s support for terrorism and extremism,” Abdallah Al-Naqbi, director of the international law department at the UAE foreign ministry, told the court via videolink.
“This has nothing to do with racial discrimination.”
Qatar’s case at the ICJ says that the UAE’s actions breached the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).
Qatar is due to give its response on Wednesday, with the rest of the hearings — which are all taking place by videolink due to the coronavirus pandemic — due on Friday and Monday.
But a final ruling by the ICJ, which was set up in 1946 after World War II to rule in disputes between member states of the United Nations, could take years.
The court issues binding judgments but has no means of enforcing them.
The crisis between Qatar and the rival nations shows no sign of relenting despite rising international pressure to end the feud.
The alliance has issued a raft of terms Qatar must accept before it will lift the embargo that includes a ban on direct air, land or sea trade.
Doha strongly denies the allegations and has refused to meet the demands that also stipulate the closure of its flagship state-run broadcaster Al Jazeera.
The UAE’s Al-Naqbi said that his country and Qatar “share historical bonds dating back to ancient times,” and that Abu Dhabi was “open to close the Gulf rift” with the help of third parties.

Doha had already acted to address “imperfections” in its initial response, such as holding off any deportations and allowing Qataris to enter the UAE “subject only to an application process and security screening,” he said.
In an apparent reference to the UAE’s historic normalization of ties with Israel, Al-Naqbi said that “as the court will have noted from other recent events, the UAE’s aspiration as a nation is to be open and to build bridges.”
 

Mayor of Libya’s Misrata dies of coronavirus: unity govt

Updated 31 August 2020
AFP

Mayor of Libya’s Misrata dies of coronavirus: unity govt

  • Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, died following a battle with coronavirus
  • The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences
Updated 31 August 2020
AFP

TRIPOLI: The mayor of the western city of Misrata died Monday of the novel coronavirus, Libya’s unity government said, as the conflict-scarred country struggles with mounting cases.
“It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, Monday morning, after a battle against the coronavirus disease,” the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The municipality of Misrata, 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital, said local elections would go ahead as planned this week “in accordance with the wishes of the deceased and the wish of members of the (city) council,” after a mourning period of three days.
The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences, calling Karwad “a dedicated person totally omitted to serving citizens and the nation.”
Misrata is the home of powerful armed groups that have fought on the side of the GNA in the battle against eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who tried to seize the capital last year.
Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, has seen Covid-19 cases surge, weighing on already stretched health services.
Health authorities say the North African country has seen almost 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 237 deaths.
The World Health Organization last week voiced alarm over the uptick in infections.
“Compounding the situation, Libya’s health care system has been badly disrupted by years of conflict,” it said, adding that around half of its primary health care facilities are closed.
“Given the acute shortages of tests and laboratory capacity, the real number of (Covid-19) cases is likely to be much higher.”

Topics: Coronavirus Libya Mayor

